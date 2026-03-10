Sheetala Ashtami 2026: When Is Basoda? Know Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Ritual And More

Sheetala Ashtami 2026: Also known as Basoda, is one of the auspicious days for Hindus. The religious day falls on Krishna Paksha Ashtami after Holi. Usually, it falls after eight days of Holi, but many people observe it on the first Monday or Friday after Holi. This year, it falls on Wednesday, March 11. On this day, people don't cook food in their houses and are supposed to eat stale food.

As Sheetala Astami falls in the midst of summer and monsoon, during which a tropical country like India suffers from humidity, foods that are condensed with heat and spices only worsen the state of the body and are harder to digest. The name Sheetal itself means cold, depicting that our state of body and mind should be calm this season. As a result, people believe in having simple food for at least a day.

Sheetala Ashtami 2026: Shubh Timing

Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurat - 06:50 AM to 06:47 PM

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 01:54 AM on March 11, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 04:19 AM on March 12, 2026

Sheetala Ashtami 2026: What is Basoda?

Dedicated to Goddess Sheetala, according to Basoda culture, Hindu families don't like fire for cooking, hence are supposed to eat stale food. This belief also stays true to science. On this day, offer cold food to Goddess Sheetala. It is believed that Goddess Sheetala controls smallpox, chickenpox and measles, so to seek her blessings, people worship her to ward off any outbreak of such diseases.

Sheetala Ashtami is more popular in North Indian states like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. In Gujarat, a similar ritual, called Shitala Satam, is observed just a day before Krishna Janmashtami.

Sheetala Ashtami 2026: Puja Rituals