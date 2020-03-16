St Patrick's Day Quotes That Will You Help You Put A Smile On Your Friends' Faces

Saint Patrick's Day or the Feast of Saint Patrick is a religious and cultural celebration which is held on March 17, every year. It is considered as the traditional death day of Saint Patrick who was the first patron saint of Ireland. Every year, the Irish people celebrate this day as a celebration of Irish culture in general. This involves parades, festivals and also wearing green outfits. It is also seen as the day when the Lenten restrictions on eating and drinking alcohol are lifted. Here are a few funny St Patrick's Day quotes which you can use to wish your friends and celebrate the Irish culture.

Read Also| COVID-19: New York Postpones St. Patrick’s Day Parade For First Time In 258 Years

Here are a few funny St Patrick's Day Quotes

“Anyone acquainted with Ireland knows that the morning of St. Patrick’s day consists of the night of the seventeenth of March flavoured strongly with the morning of the eighteenth.”

“Every Saint Patrick’s day every Irish man goes out to find an Irish man to make a speech to.”

“Saint Patrick’s day is an enchanted time- A day to begin transforming winter’s dreams into Summer’s magic.”

Read Also| Man With Gas Cans Arrested At St. Patrick’s Church In NYC

“For each petal on the shamrock, this brings a wish your way: Good health, good luck and happiness for today and every day.”

“The amount of good luck coming your way depends on your willingness to act.”

“A heat of an Irishman is nothing but his imagination.”

“Grant me a sense of humour, Lord, the saving grace to see a joke, To win some happiness from life, and pass it on to other folks.”

Read Also| Pi Day Memes Which Will Make You Laugh Out Loud This Pi Day 2020

“If you hold a four-leaf shamrock in your left hand at dawn on St. Patrick’s Day you get what you want very much but haven’t wished for.”

“Ireland is the only place in the world where procrastination takes on a sense of urgency.”

“May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light, may good luck pursue you each morning and night.”

Read Also| Pi Day Jokes To Share For Mathematics Enthusiasts On March 14