Pi Day Jokes To Share For Mathematics Enthusiasts On March 14

Pi Day is observed on March 14 every year in honour of the mathematical constant π. The reason it is celebrated on this day is that 3, 1, 4 are the first three significant digits for π (value is 3.14). In the year 2009, the United States House of Representatives declared that March 14 will be observed Pi Day henceforth. Mathematics enthusiasts also celebrate the day eating pie in honour of the mathematical constant. Many eating joints also offer huge deals on the day. For all those who want to wish a happy Pi Day to their friends and families, here are some pi day jokes, pi day puns and pi day memes to send:

Pi day jokes

The roundest knight at King Arthur’s table was Sir Cumference. He ate too much Pi.

3.14% of sailors are Pi-rates.

What was Sir Isaac Newton’s favourite dessert? Apple Pi.

What is the official animal of Pi Day? The pi-thon.

A pizza has a radius z and thickness a. Its volume is pizza (or pi*z*z*a)

What is a math teacher’s favourite dessert? Pi

What do you get when you cut a jack-o’-lantern by its diameter? Pumpkin pi.

Who invented the Round Table? Sir Cumference.

Remember not to eat too much pi—it will give you a large circumference.

What do you get when a bunch of sheep stand in a circle? Shepherd's Pi.

Pi had its driver's license revoked because it didn't know when to stop.

Why isn't pi on Twitter? Even 280 characters isn't enough to express itself.

What do you get when you cross a bovine and divide its circumference by its diameter? A cow pi.

What did pi say to its partner? Stop being so irrational.

How do mathematicians scold their children? If I’ve told you once, I’ve told you pi times…

The worst thing about getting hit in the face with pi is that it never ends.

I hate all these Pi jokes. They go on forever.

What famous private investigator solves math problem? Magnum PI.

What’s the best way to serve pi? A la mode. Anything else is just mean.

Come to the nerd side. We have pi.

Mathematician: “Pi r squared” Baker:” No! Pies are round, cakes are square!

In Alaska, where it gets very cold, pi is only 3.00. As you know, everything shrinks in the cold. They call it Eskimo pi.

What do you call a snake that is exactly 3.14 ft long? A π-thon.

Teacher: What is the area of a circle?

Students: Pi r squared.

Teacher: No. Pie are round. Cake is squared.

Students: Pi r squared. Teacher: No. Pie are round. Cake is squared. How far can you recite pi?

Apple

Peach

Strawberry

Blueberry

Cherry

Apple Peach Strawberry Blueberry Cherry My math teacher watched Life of Pi for the first time. She gave it 3.14 stars.

Why do people get excited about Pi Day?

I don’t know, it’s completely irrational.

I don't know, it's completely irrational. Do you know what you get when you divide the sun's circumference by its diameter?

Pi in the sky!

Pi day memes

