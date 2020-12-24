Stores Open On Christmas 2020: From McDonald's To 7-Eleven, These Stores Will Be Open

Christmas is around the corner and people are already setting up their homes for the day. While people have already stored what is required for the eve, they often miss out on grocery items and are forced to run for the last-minute shopping or need some takeaways for the night. Although Christmas slows down the industry with the holiday spirit, there are few grocery stores open. Check out which grocery stores are open on Christmas.

Which Grocery stores are open on Christmas

On the day of Christmas, the biggest retail store, Walmart will be closed, followed by other stores throughout the region. People need not worry because convenience stores such as CVS and Walgreens are open. Talking about eateries, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, McDonald's, IHOP are open.

Dunkin Donuts Christmas Hours

Dunkin Donuts will be open on Christmas eve. Download the app and search for the nearest store to get the information about their opening.

McDonald's and IHOP Christmas Hours

If one needs a quick bite before celebrating the big day or wants to take away some food, McDonald's and IHOP will be open to serve. Try downloading the app to know more about their serving time before you step out of the house. You can also check it by using the zip code and find the nearest store to you.

Other stories open on Christmas

While it is important to follow precautionary measures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are few chains that will be open on Christmas. According to small business software provider Womply, there were 20% stores open in December 2019 and in 2020 due to Coronavirus, 28% of the restaurants are closed since December 1. If you still want to shop on Christmas Eve, these stores will be open, according to USAtoday.com. It might vary from location to location, so before you step out of the house, enquire about your closest location.

7-Eleven

Walgreens

Acme

Giant Food

goPuff

Wawa

QuickChek

RaceTrac

Rite-Aid

Safeway

Sheetz

Speedway

TravelCenters of America

Albertsons

Casey's General Store

Circle K

Cumberland Farms

CVS

Duane Reade

Love's Travel Stops

Pilot Flying J.

Restaurants open on Christmas

According to Usatoday.com, some restaurants will be open with limited capacity. Due to Coronavirus, some restaurants will opt for a limited menu or only takeout and delivery. Here's the list of restaurants that will be open. Do call them beforehand to know about their working hours.

Benihana

Black Bear Diner

Boston Market

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Buca di Beppo

Burger King

Del Taco

Denny's

Dunkin'

Huddle House

IHOP

Jack in the Box

Macaroni Grill

McDonald's

Morton's The Steakhouse

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Panda Express

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Popeyes

Ruth Chris' Steak House

Shoney's

Sonic Drive-In

Starbucks

TGI Fridays

Waffle House

While these stores will be operational during Christmas, there will be some locally or regionally owned chains which will be open to serve. To be on the safer side, download the apps or call your nearest location to know about their working hours. Most of the stores will have limited capacity due to ongoing pandemic and will advise others to follow precautionary methods during the holidays.

