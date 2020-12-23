'Bones' Christmas Episodes You Need To Add To Binge-watch List This Xmas

Bones is an American crime procedural comedy-drama TV series created by Hart Hanson. The first episode of Bones premiered in the year September 2005 and concluded in 2017. Bones is based on forensic anthropology and forensic archaeology and each episode focuses on an FBI case concerning the mystery behind human remains brought by an FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth. The show also focuses on the personal lives of the characters. Since Christmas is just around the corner, here are some of the best Christmas episodes of Bones.

Best Christmas Episodes of Bones

The Man in the Fallout Shelter

This Christmas episode of Bones is aired in the first season of the show. In the episode, Angela tries to get everyone excited for the Jeffersonian Christmas Party. On the other hand, Hodges and Zack are in anticipation of the celebration and building a robot respectively. The team is in various sections of the Lab with Booth and Goodman in one area. They compare notes on why it is their worst Christmas ever. Although nobody seems interested at the Jeffersonian Christmas party at the start, the end of the episode might leave you teary-eyed.

The Santa in the Slush

The second Christmas episode of Bones is The Santa in the Slush. This season is special since it brought fans the first on-screen kiss between Booth and Brennan. In this episode, they try to investigate the death of Santa Claus which makes it more festive. Moreover, Booth and Brennan also try to bring their families together in this episode.

The Goop on the Girl

The Goop on the Girl is another Best Christmas Episode of Bones. This Christmas episode of Bones starts with everyone’s favourite Santa Claus robbing a bank. He cleans everything but walks out to find the FBI waiting for him. Booth and Brennan then investigate the case of the man in Santa Claus costume who tried to rob a bank but was blown up in the process. Brennan's father Max and Margaret spend Christmas with him and Brennan. Later, the entire team works in reconstructing the bones and that keeps the episode engaging till the end.

