Surdas Jayanti 2021: Know The Significance Of This Day And How It Is Celebrated

Surdas was one of the most renowned poets of India. He was blind since he was born. Because of his inability to see, he was also neglected by his own family members. He left his house at a very young age and started writing devotional songs for Lord Krishna on the banks of the Yamuna river. He is also known as Bhakt Kavi Surdas because of his deep and heartfelt poems that he penned. Here is everything one needs to know about Surdas Jayanti and its significance.

Surdas Jayanti history and significance

There is no official record of Surdas' birthday but past records state that he was born in 1478 CE. His birth anniversary is observed on Shukla Paksha Panchami in the Vaishakha month. According to the Gregorian calendar, this day falls either in the month of April or May.

Sur Sagar is one of the most popular and widely recognised compositions of this poet. It chronicles the story of Lord Krishna and Radha and all the time they spent as lovers in the jungles. The poems in this collection also mention Radha and the other milkmaid's state when Krishna is not around them. Surdas is said to have written and composed thousands of poems for Sur Sagar but present records only have around 8000 of them preserved. Surdas wrote these devotional songs and poems in the Braj language. It is also said that he took inspiration from Vallabha Acharya's teachings who he allegedly met in 1510.

Surdas' poems earned him a lot of respect from places far and wide. It is also believed the Mughal emperor Akbar also admired his knack for poetry. He survived on the financial donation she received from the people and also imparted religious lectures to the public. He is also considered to be on the eight gems of Vallabha Sampradaya's eight seals.

Surdas Jayanti celebration

This day is celebrated in Northern India. Devotees of Lord Krishan worship him and observe a fast as well to honour him. Several poetry competitions and musical session are arranged and attended by people on this day. Since Lord Krishna was brought up in Vrindavan, this day is celebrated with great oomph to remember Surdas.

