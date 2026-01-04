Who Is Shawn Mendes' Girlfriend Bruna Marquezine? Check Out Her 10 Sizzling Photos

New Year’s celebrations seem to have brought a hint of romance for Shawn Mendes. The Canadian singer appears to have welcomed 2026 with Brazilian actor Bruna Marquezine. Onlookers spotted the pair looking close during a beach holiday in Brazil, adding fuel to the dating rumours that have circulated for weeks. The buzz around them first started in late 2025, after Mendes and Marquezine were seen together at a Dua Lipa concert in São Paulo in November. Here’s all you need to know about her.

Who is Bruna Maequezine?

Born in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, the 28-year-old actress began her acting journey at just eight years old. After gaining recognition in her home country, she made her television debut in 2000 as a child interviewer on the kids’ show Gente Inocente. She later appeared in several popular telenovelas. Over the years, she has earned multiple honours, including the Troféu Imprensa, the Contigo Award in 2004, and the Young Brazilian Award. In the DC Universe film Blue Beetle (2023), she plays Jenny Kord, the love interest of Jaime Reyes, portrayed by Xolo Maridueña.

Many fans also recall her past relationship with football star Neymar Jr. She has also built a name for herself as a fashion influence and received the It Girl title at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2018.

