Thank You, I Love You, Let Me Help You: Things Mothers Deserve To Hear More Often!

Mother's Day 2026: Every year second Sunday of May is reserved to honour mothers. Children and partners plan extensive day outs, meals and even purchase gifts to express their love to their mothers. Ahead of the day, families make meticulous schedules to buy the perfect gift for mothers and mother figures. However, instead of elaborate planning, there is something else that mothers need more: words of affirmation.

Happy Mother's Day | Image: Freepik

More often than not, we place our validation on compliments from mothers. They are expected to support us, guide us through tough times, pat us on our backs on the smallest achievements and be our louder cheerleaders in crowded rooms. However, it is forgotten that moms need the same affirmations too. This Mother's Day, take a minute to reflect on what moms actually need. Here are some things mothers dont hear often, but they should.

Thank you

Happy Mother's Day | Image: Freepik

The most important message that all mothers need to hear more often is ‘thank you’. While most people utilise the day to express gratitude by various means, like gift giving and in actions. However, what most people forget is saying a simple, ‘thank you’. Sometimes, just saying the words carries more meaning than action.

I Love You

The same is true for expressing love. You might opt for opulent displays of affection to show love, but it is not often enough. It helps to actually say the words out loud to actually reaffirm your feelings.

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Let me help you

Happy Mother's Day | Image: Freepik

One of the rarest things a mother hears is someone offering her help and actually coming through with it. This Mother's day make a promise to yourself to help out your mother on many ocassions and to make her daily chores easier.

I'm proud of you

This is one line that people actually expect to hear from mothers, but it is actually something even they would like to hear from time to time. Occasionally, flip the script and say it to your mother to see her priceless reaction.

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Please rest

Even though most children often ask their mothers to take a pause, they fail to ensure that there are enough backup resources to make it happen. Just asking her to take rest, without assuring her that in her absence all her responsibilities will be taken care of, is a moot point. Make sure that you have all bases covered before making tall claims to your mother.



What do you want?

Happy Mother's Day | Image: Freepik