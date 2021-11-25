Thanksgiving 2021: Are Walmart, Target, Starbucks Open? Details Of Stores Closed

The United States of America and other parts of the world are gearing up for Thanksgiving. The festival is being marked on Thursday. People across the USA and other countries spend the day with their loved ones, enjoy a feast and have some enjoyable time together.

Many stores, restaurants, grocery chains and supermarkets are also closed on the occasion on Thanksgiving. The decision is due to multiple factors, one being the backlash they have received over the various deals they announce at this time, making employees work rather than spending time with their family. The crowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the reasons for the steps taken by some outlets.

Another factor for the retailers behind this decision was Black Friday, the Friday following Thanksgiving. It is traditionally considered the start of the Christmas shopping season, where customers return in good numbers.

Here's looking at which all stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving:

Target

Target will be remain closed on Thanksgiving as the company believes the shopping needs of the customers can be fulfilled with numerous online initiatives around this year. Not just this year, the company plans to make it a norm. As per AP, Target CEO Brian Cornell told their employees that the closure of the stores was not a temporary decision.

Walmart

Walmart will remain closed this Thanksgiving, continuing the trend from last year, when COVID-19 safety measures had prompted the decision. The retailer, however, did not provide clarity yet on whether this will be norm every year.

Apple

Apple stores have traditionally remained closed on Thanksgiving and the norm is set to continue this Thursday as well.

Other stores

Kohl's Best Buy, JCPenney, Aldi, Macy's, Nordstrom, Trader Joe’s, Home Depot, Lowe’s, IKEA, Pandora, Publix, Dick's Sporting Goods, Costco, Best Buy, TJX Companies, Kay Jewelers are some of the outlets that will also remain closed.

However, Walgreens, Cabela, Olympia Sports, Pep boys, Dollar General, Bass Pro Shops, Big Lots Dollar Tree, Love’s Travel Stops, Pilot Flying J will remain open.

Some of the grocery stores like Kroger, Acme Market, Bashas' Supermarket, The Giant Company, Safeway are expected to remain open. However, they are likely to run for limited hours on Friday. Natural Grocers, Southeastern Grocers, however, will be closed.

As far as restraurants are concerned, Starbucks, Burger King, Subway, McDonald’s Metro Diner, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin, Hardee’s, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Applebee’s among others will be open on Thanksgiving.

(With AP inputs)