The True Story Behind Trick-or-Treating: Why We Knock On Doors For Candy

Modern late autumn arrives wrapped in synthetic cobwebs, glowing Jack-o’-lanterns and aisles of confectionery. Halloween is widely associated with costumes, decorations, festive activities and the exchange of sweets, while its historical roots are linked to seasonal customs and religious observances.

When children knock on a neighbour’s door today, they participate in a tradition that has evolved over several centuries. The practice offers an opportunity for neighbours to interact, welcome visitors and share small gifts as part of the annual Halloween celebrations.

Ever wondered how these old customs evolved into the modern-day “trick-or-treat”?

The origins of modern-day “trick-or-treat” can be traced to several customs practised in different parts of Europe and North America.

Halloween, or All Hallows’ Eve, is observed on October 31. Over time, the occasion became associated with costumes, bonfires, lanterns and community gatherings. These customs developed alongside seasonal traditions that marked the transition from autumn to winter.

One of the practices associated with Halloween was dressing up, known in some regions as “guising”. Young people visited homes, sang songs or told jokes in exchange for small gifts such as apples and coins. The tradition of wearing costumes has continued to evolve, with children and adults dressing as fictional characters, superheroes, witches and other figures during modern celebrations.



Halloween also developed a tradition of playful pranks. In earlier times, young people engaged in activities such as moving garden gates, tying door handles together and soaping windows. In North America, community celebrations gradually incorporated organised activities and the distribution of treats. During the early 20th century, the practice of children visiting homes for sweets became increasingly popular, helping establish the modern tradition associated with the phrase “Trick or treat!”

Another familiar Halloween custom is carving pumpkins into lanterns. Before pumpkins became widely associated with the festival, people in parts of the British Isles carved faces into turnips and other root vegetables to create lanterns. The practice travelled to North America, where pumpkins became a popular alternative because of their size and ease of carving.

Today, carved pumpkins, outdoor lights and festive decorations are common features of Halloween. Homes displaying such decorations often signal their participation in the celebrations and their readiness to welcome children collecting sweets.

The following day, November 1, is observed as All Saints’ Day in the Western Christian tradition. The occasion honours saints and is marked by church services, prayers and other religious observances. It forms part of Allhallowtide, a three-day period comprising All Hallows’ Eve on October 31, All Saints’ Day on November 1 and All Souls’ Day on November 2.

The final day, All Souls’ Day, is dedicated to remembering the departed and praying for their souls. One historical custom associated with the occasion was “souling”, practised in parts of medieval Europe. People, including children, visited homes and received small, sweet, spiced biscuits known as soul cakes, sometimes marked with a cross. In return, they offered prayers for deceased members of the household.

Over time, the practice of giving food to visitors became one of the historical customs associated with the development of door-to-door Halloween traditions. While soul cakes were part of earlier observances, modern celebrations commonly feature chocolates, sweets and other packaged treats. The exchange of small gifts remains a recognisable element of the tradition.

All Souls’ Day is also associated with family remembrance. Observances in various communities have included visiting cemeteries, cleaning tombstones, lighting candles and offering prayers for deceased relatives. These practices provide families with an opportunity to remember loved ones and maintain connections with their family histories.

Together, Halloween, All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day form a sequence of observances with distinct traditions and purposes. Halloween features costumes, decorations and community activities; All Saints’ Day honours saints; and All Souls’ Day focuses on remembering the departed.



Although modern Halloween is often associated with commercial celebrations, elaborate costumes and bowls of confectionery, its customs carry echoes of older religious and folk traditions. What began as a combination of seasonal practices, community exchanges and observances dedicated to the dead has evolved over centuries into a celebration that brings neighbours together. (ANI)