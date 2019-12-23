Christmas Vacation: Top 5 Global Tourist Hotspots To Visit During Christmas Vacation

Christmas is not only a great time to spend with family and friends, but it also offers a great opportunity for people to take a much-awaited vacation. Places all over the world deck themselves for the holiday season, which is an absolutely splendid sight to witness. Also, a lot of travel companies provide Christmas deals, offering discounted prices to enthusiastic vacationers. For the ones who want to spend this Christmas vacation exploring another country, here are the five best places to visit during Christmas according to CNN’s roundup of Christmas destinations.

5 Best Places for Christmas Vacation

1. Honolulu, Hawaii

One may not find a lot of snow in this sunny city, and Santa may appear in his red beachwear, but the festive spirit and cheer of Honolulu more than makeup for this. The city hosts Christmas for about a month, with a parade, a 15 feet tall tree, and other festivities included in the proceedings.

2. Salzburg and Obendorf, Austria

If one wants the textbook version of a perfect Christmas, with snow-capped mountains, Christmas markets, and more, then this birthplace of musician Mozart is the best choice for them. It is also home to the peculiar tradition known as the Krampus run, where people dress up as the beast Krampus and search the streets for naughty children who need to be punished. It’s all fun and games - and something that both kids and adults look forward to each year.

3. Strasbourg, France

This border city between Germany and France enjoys the best of both cultures, especially during the holiday season. The city has themed Christmas villages, which are the perfect spot for some holiday cheer and soulful, delicious food. Visitors can have their pick from over 300 stalls spread over more than 10 kilometers.

4. Valkenburg, The Netherlands

Valkenburg is the perfect example of how the Dutch celebrate Christmas. The Velvet Cave in Valkenburg is transformed into a Christmas wonderland, and visitors can enter the cave to witness Santa’s gifts and his reindeer-drawn sleigh. Valkenburg's Christmas market also sells Christmas gifts, artifacts and a variety of other exciting products. One can reach this town by boarding a Christmas themed train that regularly runs from Simpleveld to Valkenburg.

5. Santa Claus, Indiana

Not just a few days of the year – it is always Christmas in this town. The town hosts buffet dinners at Santa's Lodge and a small group of people called the Elves, who respond to each letter written to the big man in red every year. There are plenty of other Santa and Christmas themed activities that the visitors can engage in.

Christmas is that time of the year that calls for a double celebration – the birth of Jesus Christ and also another year ending on a high note. You can spend Christmas day with family and friends and then head off to a holiday destination for a relaxing trip. Make your choice from the above list or a few other similar places not covered here!

