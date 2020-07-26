Tulsidas Jayanti 2020: Date, History, Meaning, & Significance; Read Here

There are many Hindu saints admired and revered in India, and one of them is the great, Goswami Tulsidas. A Ramanandi Vaishnava saint and poet, Tulsidas was one of the renowned saints for his devotion towards Lord Ram. He is also the author of the great Hindu epic Ram Charitmanas. Hindus celebrate his birth anniversary as Tulsidas Jayanti. It is observed on the 7th day of Shukla Paksha, that is Saptami during the month of Shravan. This year, Tulsidas Jayanti 2020 will be marked on 27th July 2020.

Also read | Nag Panchami Quotes in Hindi to share on this auspicious day

Tulsidas Jayanti Meaning

Though the dates are not confirmed, it is believed that Tulsidas lived between 1497-1623 C.E., and also he was born in the month of August. No written proof or record of his birthplace is available, but scholars say that Tulsidas was born in Rajapur, which is a town of Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh. Goswami Tulsidas, the great writer and saint is remembered for his works in Sanskrit and Awadhi language, especially his retelling of the Sanskrit Ramayana in vernacular Awadhi.

Also read | Dev Mohan reveals most challenging part of playing a Sufi saint in 'Sufiyum Sujathayum'

Tulsidas Jayanti History

Tulsi Jayanti 2020 is a day marked to commemorate and remember the great poet in Hindi, Indian, and world literature, Goswami Tulsidas. He is well-known for his incredible work on art, culture, and society in India. Many believed that the Ramayana, one of the two major epics of ancient India, which was originally written by Valmiki in Sanskrit, is accessible only in Sanskrit. But, Goswami Tulsidas was the one who brought this epic to the masses when he penned the Ram Charitmanas in Awadhi language, which was the common dialect at that time.

Tulsidas Jayanti Significance

Tulsidas Jayanti 2020 is celebrated to spread and bring awareness amongst the masses about the work of Tulsidas and to explain the people, the impact that the work of Tulsidas had on society. Tulsidas Jayanti also emphasis on the efforts Tulsidas took to popularize Ramayana in the common dialect people used at the time. It is said that he was the one who made a common man understand Lord Rama.

Also read | Jitendra Kumar's Instagram is nothing short of treasure for Poetry lovers; Have a look

Tulsidas Jayanti Celebration

Annually this day is celebrated in India as Tulsidas Jayanti in many ways, such as-

Reciting paragraphs of Sri Ramcharitmanas at Hanuman and Ram temples.

Apart from that they also hold numerous symposiums and seminars based on the teachings and lessons of Tulsidas.

Some of the people also perform the ritual of feeding Brahmins on this day.

Also read | 01:34 Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend pens poem in tribute; an ode to his love for poetry