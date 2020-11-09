Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2020: All About 20th Foundation Day, Its History & Significance

Uttarakhand, the Land of Gods, which was earlier named as Uttaranchal, is situated in North India. One of the biggest pilgrimage sites in India, the state is abundant in natural resources like rivers, forests etc. The capital of the state is in Dehradun. Read on for more information on Uttarakhand foundation day 2020.

History Uttarakhand foundation day history

Uttarakhand was formed 20 years ago on November 9, 2000. The state was formed by joining several districts of the northwestern region of Uttar Pradesh. The state which was formed in 2000, underwent a name change in 2007 when the state was renamed Uttarakhand from Uttaranchal. On November 9, 2000, Uttarakhand became the 27th state of India. It borders states including Tibet, Nepal, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand means "northern city" in Sanskrit.

Uttarakhand foundation day significance

Uttarakhand Day is also called as Uttarakhand Divas in Hindi. It is the state foundation day and is observed every year on November 9th, since the year 2000. Last year, there was a week-long event where several events took place in the state during the Uttarakhand formation week.

Uttarakhand foundation day celebration

This year, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will celebrate the Uttarakhand foundation day in summer capital Gairsain. Gairsain was declared the summer capital in March this year shortly before the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown. Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, on Sunday, November 8 launched free high-speed Wi-Fi internet connectivity for all state colleges and universities in the State. Chief Minister launched the service at a college in his constituency Doiwala. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to provide free internet to all government colleges and universities. The long-awaited Dobra-Chanthi suspension bridge over the Tehri lake was inaugurated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister this year around the state foundation day. The Uttarakhand government recently ordered allocation of loans to street vendors under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana before Diwali as well.

Apart from all the developmental news, CM will also give many gifts on this day. This includes giving Diwali bonus to the government employees. A parade is also scheduled on the day after which the medals would be given to those who were announced winners on August 15th. Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2020!

