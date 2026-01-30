Updated 30 January 2026 at 17:46 IST
Valentine Week 2026 Calendar: Check Out Day, Date, And Meaning Behind Each Celebration
Valentine’s countdown starts on February 7 and brings a full week of sweet moments. This complete Valentine Week list helps you plan every day and create truly adorable memories without missing a thing.
The season of Valentine's has arrived. Whether you are a hopeless romantic or someone who simply wants to make their special person feel cherished, this Valentine’s Day list has something for everyone. From timeless favourites like chocolates, roses, teddies, and promises, this Valentine’s Week list brings together meaningful days that lead up to the grand celebration on Feb 14 and then the anti-love day.
Valentine Week calendar
Rose Day - February 7
Propose Day - February 8
Chocolate Day - February 9
Teddy Day - February 10
Promise Day - February 11
Hug day - February 12
Kiss Day - February 13
Valentine’s Day - February 14
Anti-Valentine Week
After Valentine's Week ends, some people choose to observe Anti-Valentine's Week, which includes days such as:
Slap Day - February 15
Kick Day - February 16
Perfume Day - February 17
Flirting Day - February 18
Confession Day - February 19
Missing Day - February 20
Break Up Day - February 21
Why is Valentine’s Day celebrated?
As per reports, Valentine’s Day has its roots in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, which people celebrated from 13 to 15 February. During the festival, men removed their clothes and sacrificed a goat or a dog. They dipped the goat’s hide in its blood and used it to strike young women. People believed this ritual increased the women’s fertility. After this, young women placed their names in an urn, and men drew them through a lottery to form pairs. Some of these couples later married.
By the end of the fifth century, authorities ended this practice. Pope Galasius I then introduced Saint Valentine’s Day in its place.
Published On: 30 January 2026 at 17:46 IST