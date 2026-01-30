Valentine Week 2026 Calendar: Check Out Day, Date, And Meaning Behind Each Celebration

The season of Valentine's has arrived. Whether you are a hopeless romantic or someone who simply wants to make their special person feel cherished, this Valentine’s Day list has something for everyone. From timeless favourites like chocolates, roses, teddies, and promises, this Valentine’s Week list brings together meaningful days that lead up to the grand celebration on Feb 14 and then the anti-love day.

Valentine Week calendar

Valentine’s countdown starts on February 7 and brings a full week of sweet moments. This complete Valentine Week list helps you plan every day and create truly adorable memories without missing a thing.

Rose Day - February 7

Propose Day - February 8

Chocolate Day - February 9

Teddy Day - February 10

Promise Day - February 11

Hug day - February 12

Kiss Day - February 13

Valentine’s Day - February 14

Anti-Valentine Week

After Valentine's Week ends, some people choose to observe Anti-Valentine's Week, which includes days such as:

Slap Day - February 15

Kick Day - February 16

Perfume Day - February 17

Flirting Day - February 18

Confession Day - February 19

Missing Day - February 20

Break Up Day - February 21

Why is Valentine’s Day celebrated?

As per reports, Valentine’s Day has its roots in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, which people celebrated from 13 to 15 February. During the festival, men removed their clothes and sacrificed a goat or a dog. They dipped the goat’s hide in its blood and used it to strike young women. People believed this ritual increased the women’s fertility. After this, young women placed their names in an urn, and men drew them through a lottery to form pairs. Some of these couples later married.

