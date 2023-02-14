Valentine's Day 2023: Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
The world is celebrating Valentine's day today (February 14). The internet is flooded with couples' mushy pictures and romantic notes. However, with all of the PDA going on, 'singles' on social media are becoming increasingly anxious. The day of love is being celebrated by singles everywhere with hilarious memes.
Valentine's Day is sometimes not as pleasant and fun for singles as it is for couples. On this day, couples express their affection to one another openly, making single people rue their relationship status. No matter if the netizens are in a relationship or not, they are enjoying the meme fest sparked on Twitter on V-day.
Take a look at the memes that are doing rounds on social media:
Brace yourselves! Valentine's day is here!— Lovense Cam Model (@CamModelToys) February 14, 2023
💸💸💸💸💸💸💸#ValentinesDay #ValentinesDayMemes pic.twitter.com/BV7qeFwJpe
My leave application for #ValentinesDay2023 ….. pic.twitter.com/U3IcTtd4Zp— 🔥 ∱∪ℕκγβαβα 🔥 (@nillkool9) February 12, 2023
This is the funniest single Valentine’s Day meme I’ve seen in 29 years.... pic.twitter.com/BUMkqwUq68— Theresa Perugini (@theresa2010) February 6, 2021
this is very rare, and now we can officially congratulate milk on Valentine's Day!.. #MEMES pic.twitter.com/98GucP8i00— Egor Mikhaylov (@real_egorm) April 19, 2021
Valentine's day plan: Work ✅ pic.twitter.com/GIypsgeCR9— Mango (君)🥭🤡 (@beautyghost97) February 8, 2022
me on valentines day, enjoying my sister’s gift from her boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/OwrqXp0p0W— 𝖓𝖎𝖒. (@httpsnimroood) February 13, 2023
how my valentines day is going: pic.twitter.com/fTmszzsCSa— junkie (@yusoxee) February 13, 2023
happy valentines day.pic.twitter.com/YuS0Ds72jA— out of context shah rukh khan in movies (@oocsrkmvs) February 14, 2023
Me to #ValentinesDay #ValentinesDayMemes #TejRan pic.twitter.com/v83pbqYNYN— ऐश 🐾 (@GyaaniDurRhe) February 13, 2022
Relatable max? 😭😤— Contract-Jobs.com (@contractjobscom) February 14, 2022
Tell us how you are spending this Valentine's Day (read: Monday) in the comments section! #ValentinesDay #ValentinesDayMemes #SinglesAwarenessDay #SinglesDay #Office #officememes #theofficememes #valentinesmemes pic.twitter.com/4Hhwhi10E1
My #ValentinesDay every year— Joy (@johnsonsukumar1) February 14, 2022
.
.#ValentinesDay2022 #Valentine #Singles pic.twitter.com/OFeJuMv9w4
#SayNoToValentinesDay is trending probably the only hashtag I will ever support !!#Singles #ValentinesDay2022 pic.twitter.com/yqo4mzmsDB— Anmol Kaur (@anmol_banga) February 13, 2022
While this was just a glimpse of what's happening on Twitter, the social media platform is flooded with such hilarious memes.