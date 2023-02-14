Valentine's Day 2023: Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes

The world is celebrating Valentine's day today (February 14). The internet is flooded with couples' mushy pictures and romantic notes. However, with all of the PDA going on, 'singles' on social media are becoming increasingly anxious. The day of love is being celebrated by singles everywhere with hilarious memes.

Valentine's Day is sometimes not as pleasant and fun for singles as it is for couples. On this day, couples express their affection to one another openly, making single people rue their relationship status. No matter if the netizens are in a relationship or not, they are enjoying the meme fest sparked on Twitter on V-day.

Take a look at the memes that are doing rounds on social media:

This is the funniest single Valentine’s Day meme I’ve seen in 29 years.... pic.twitter.com/BUMkqwUq68 — Theresa Perugini (@theresa2010) February 6, 2021

this is very rare, and now we can officially congratulate milk on Valentine's Day!.. #MEMES pic.twitter.com/98GucP8i00 — Egor Mikhaylov (@real_egorm) April 19, 2021

me on valentines day, enjoying my sister’s gift from her boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/OwrqXp0p0W — 𝖓𝖎𝖒. (@httpsnimroood) February 13, 2023

how my valentines day is going: pic.twitter.com/fTmszzsCSa — junkie (@yusoxee) February 13, 2023

happy valentines day.pic.twitter.com/YuS0Ds72jA — out of context shah rukh khan in movies (@oocsrkmvs) February 14, 2023

While this was just a glimpse of what's happening on Twitter, the social media platform is flooded with such hilarious memes.