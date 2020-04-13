The Debate
Vishu Kani Images To Share With Your Family And Friends On This Auspicious Day

Festivals

Vishu Kani marks the New Year in Kerala. Here’s taking a look at a few Vishu Kani images and greetings that you could send to your loved ones.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
vishu kani images

Vishu Kani marks the New Year in Kerala. Vishu celebrations are about the Vishu Kani, the elaborate buffet that is arranged in front of an image of Maha Vishnu, which is usually Krishna, or "Guruvayurappan" as he is known in the state of Kerala. This auspicious is day is celebrated will a lot of love and togetherness.

The Malayalam word “Kani” literally means "that which is seen first thing in the morning". So, therefore, devotees go on to see beautiful things will help them in their daily life as well as the future. Since one cannot go out to wish their loved ones on this auspicious day, here are some images and greetings that you can share with your loved ones.

 

Image courtesy: DILS Pinterest

Image courtesy: Ambily Iyer Pinterest

Image courtesy: POSPO Investments Pinterest

Image courtesy: Shutterstock 

May the Lord grant you all happiness, care and fulfilment. May you have a wonderful year. Happy Vishu!

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

May the entire year remains full of festivals and celebrations. Happy Vishu

 


Lord and his blessings coming your way, have a Happy Vishu, with loved ones near.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | COVID-19: Workers At Petrol Pumps In Odisha Deny Services To People Without Masks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Not Just Lockdown, Intense Testing, Contact Tracing Equally Crucial To Fight COVID-19: Kerala FM

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | An Easter Of Facebook Live Prayers Sans Church Visits In Kerala During Lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Kerala MP Moves SC, Seeks Evacuation Of Indian Citizens Stranded In Gulf Countries

