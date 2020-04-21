International Mother Earth Day Wishes To Greet Your Loved Ones

International Mother Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 since the year 2009. The day recognizes planet Earth and its ecosystems as every living being home. International Mother Earth Day promotes harmony with nature and mother Earth. The term ‘Mother’ in International Mother Earth day refers to the interdependence that exists between all living species on our planet. On this auspicious occasion, here is a list of a few International Mother Earth day wishes for you to wish your loved ones and promote awareness about natural resources among others.

International Mother Earth Day wishes

Earth is like our home and it belongs to us. It is our responsibility to take care of it by planting trees and by controlling pollution to have a greener planet. Warm International Mother Earth Day wishes for you.

Earth has always given us every comfort and necessity of life. It takes care of everyone like a mother and we must also protect it and care for it in the best way. Happy International Mother Earth Day wishes for you and your family.

On International Mother Earth Day, let us promise to plant one tree, one person, every year and we will have a much greener and happier planet to live as every small effort counts. Happy International Mother Earth Day to you

We all breathe the same air, drink the same water and live on the same planet. Let us all join hands to save our planet from pollution and degradation. Happy International Mother Earth Day to you.

It is time to return the favour of Mother Earth by planting more trees, by controlling pollution and by making it a greener planet. Let us thank Earth by taking care of it. Happy International Mother Earth Day.

It is our responsibility to take care of planet Earth. It is our responsibility to handover Mother Earth in a healthier shape to our coming generation. Let us work to make it a better place. Warm International Mother Earth Day wishes.

Earth has always been a generous mother. She has always provided us with food, shelter and happiness. Let us return her favour by preserving and protecting her. Happy International Mother Earth Day wishes for you.

Earth provides everything that a man needs but a man is always careless about the needs of the Earth. Let us come together to love and protect her from damages. Happy International Mother Earth Day 2020.

On the occasion of International Mother Earth Day, we must pledge to take care of our planet by planting trees, by controlling pollution to protect it from all negativities. Wishing you a Happy International Mother Earth Day 2020.

We must express our gratitude to Mother Earth by taking care of it; by protecting it and by making it a healthier and greener place to live. Happy International Mother Earth Day wishes for you and your family.

Don’t forget that you have inherited this Earth from your ancestors to pass it on to your children. The onus of taking good care of it lies on your shoulders. Happy International Mother Earth Day wishes for you.

Let us thank Mother Earth for nourishing us with the best of the resources and take a pledge to preserve these resources for our coming generations. Happy International Mother Earth Day wishes to your family.

The reason behind our health and happiness is Mother Earth…. We must work harder to protect it, to nurture it and to keep it greener. Sending warm International Mother Earth Day wishes.

The beauty of Earth lies in its simplicity and natural look. Let us pledge to conserve its natural resources and protect it from degradation. Happy International Mother Earth Day wishes for your family.

On the auspicious occasion of International Mother earth day 2020, we all should take several vows to restore the health and resources of the planet and leave it as a better place for future generations.

Mother nature has given us everything we needed to live a comfortable and tranquil life. It is our duty to pay back nature by planting more trees and taking care of animals. Happy International Mother Earth Day wishes for you.

Our attitude of gratitude towards mother Earth is the only way remaining to protect the plane from the ultimate fatal. Happy International Mother Earth Day

The beauty and simplicity of the planet remind us that you don’t need much to look beautiful and live a healthy life. Happy International Mother Earth day

The only disease of the earth is humans. Unfortunately, it is the only cure as well. Happy International Mother earth day 2020!

Those who have never planted trees and have watched growing them steadily can never experience the true beauty and significance of life. Hence, please plant trees. Happy International Mother Earth day wishes for you.

This earth day, let’s take an unflinching pledge to make the world greener and cleaner than ever. Sending warm International Mother Earth day wishes for you and your family.

The very gist of celebrating earth day is to restore the lost spirit in human beings that is needed to spread awareness for the earth’s environment. Happy International Mother Earth Day wishes for you.

The planet earth is our only home. We can’t afford to destroy it. Happy International Mother Earth Day wishes for you.

