International Mother Earth Day Quotes That You Can Send To Your Friends

International Mother Earth Day was established in 2009 by the UN General Assembly. The resolution was introduced by Bolivia and over 50 members supported it. In this resolution, it was recognised that Earth and its ecosystems are our home and promote harmony with nature and the Earth. It was also a reflection on the interdependence that exists among human beings and other living species that inhabit the planet. International Mother Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year. Due to coronavirus this year we will not be able to celebrate International Mother Earth Day by meeting each other, so here are some International Mother Earth Day quotes which you can send to your friends and family on the International Mother Earth Day. Take a look at International Mother Earth Day quotes

“As the world is going through tough times, let’s pledge together to save this Earth with the best practices. Happy Earth Day” "Your one small step can bring a big difference. So protect your mother Earth. Happy Earth Day" "Invest your time in nurturing this mother Earth and you will be blessed with lots of positive miracles. Happy Earth Day" "We cannot say we love the land unless and until we take suitable steps to conserve it for use by our future generations. Happy Earth Day"

"Be fertile and increase, fill the waters in the seas, and let the birds increase on the earth.” "To see the earth as it truly is, small and blue and beautiful in that eternal silence where it floats is to see ourselves a rider on the earth together, brothers on that bright loveliness in the eternal cold-brothers who know now they are truly brothers.” "The environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.” "The proper use of science is not to conquer nature but to live in it. Happy Earth Day"

