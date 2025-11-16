What Is Black Friday, Celebrated After Thursday Thanksgiving? Here's Why It Has Become The Global Shopping Festival

Every year, the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the United States transforms into one of the biggest global shopping events: Black Friday. This year, Thanksgiving will be celebrated on November 27 and will be followed by Black Friday on November 28. While Thanksgiving itself is a family-centric holiday observed on the fourth Thursday of November, the next day marks the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season. Over the years, Black Friday has evolved as a shopping festival into a worldwide phenomenon, including in India, where e-commerce platforms, tech brands and lifestyle labels now launch aggressive discount campaigns.

Why is it called Black Friday?

The term 'Black Friday' traces its origin back to the 1960s in Philadelphia, when police officers used it to describe the traffic chaos and crowded streets that followed Thanksgiving. Soon, retailers adopted the phrase in a positive light, linking it to the point in the financial calendar when their sales would shift from being “in the red” ( indicating losses) to “in the black” (indicating profits). With the beginning of holiday shopping, businesses would finally start earning significant revenue for the year, making the day crucial for retailers.

Why are there huge discounts on Black Friday?

Black Friday offers massive price drops for several reasons. First, it marks the official start of the holiday shopping season, when consumers are most willing to spend. Retailers leverage this enthusiasm by slashing prices to attract as many customers as possible, ensuring high-volume sales that boost yearly revenue.

Second, brands use Black Friday to clear out old inventory before new collections arrive in December and January. This is especially common among electronics, fashion, and home appliances. Offering deep discounts helps retailers free up warehouse space while giving shoppers the thrill of snagging great deals.

Black Friday’s growing popularity in India

While India doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday has caught on due to global online shopping and social media influence. Indian consumers now look forward to the end-of-November mega sale season for electronics upgrades, winter fashion shopping, beauty kits, and early Christmas gifts. For many, it is a chance to purchase premium items at prices far lower than usual.



As brands expand their global footprint, Black Friday is expected to become even more influential in India’s festive and year-end shopping culture.



