What Is Dairy Queen Free Cone Day And Why Is It Celebrated? Know The Importance Here

Dairy Queen is a popular American chain of restaurants that primarily sells soft-serve ice creams and fast-food. Owned by International Dairy Queen, DQ hosts a Free Cone Day every year. During this day, all the customers are served a free small vanilla soft-serve cone. One person is entitled to a single small soft serve cone for free. Read on to know what is Dairy Queen Free Cone Day and why is Dairy Queen Free Cone Day celebrated.

What is Dairy Queen Free Cone Day?

From the past few years, Dairy Queen has brightened up the first day of spring with its Free Cone Day. Patrons flock around the stores to rejoice their free cone of vanilla soft serve. It not only sweetens the taste buds of gathered people but also marks the start of the vibrant spring season. Just like blossoming flowers, this day brings a smile to children’s eager faces.

Why is Dairy Queen Free Cone Day celebrated?

Dairy Queen asks every customer, who picks up a free cone, to donate money to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. However, donating is not necessary to get you a free cone. According to reports, Dairy Queen has raised more than $110 for Children’s Miracle Network since 1984.

Dairy Queen Free Cone Day 2020 postponed?

As per reports, this year the brand has opted for a few changes. Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day was previously scheduled to take place on March 19, 2020 (Thursday). However, a few days ago, it released a statement regarding the postponement of Free Cone Day this year.

Dairy Queen is taking all possible precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. When it comes to keeping its customers safe and healthy, postponing Free Cone Day is the right option. The countries that will witness a change in date include the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.

This decision has a silver lining as Dairy Queen is assisting social distancing by taking proper cautions. Moreover, this ice cream giant is focussing on keeping the stores clean and hygienic. Therefore, you can order food online to fulfill your cravings.

