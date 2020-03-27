What Is Earth Hour Day? How Can One Participate In Earth Hour 2020?

Earth Hour is one of the biggest international environment activities. People around the world participate in the Earth Hour in order to preserve some energy in the event which was introduced by the World Wide Fund (WWF). This year, the Earth Hour is happening on March 28, 2020. It is expected to save energy on a wide scale.

What is Earth Hour Day?

Earth Hour Day 2020 will be practised on March 28. On this day, people all over the world switch the electricity off for 60 minutes, hence giving it the tagline “Earth Hour 60+”. Through this simple move, thousands of watts of energy is conserved, giving the Earth a break from the power-consuming activities happening around the clock. Every year, on a specific day, various business firms, as well as individuals, contribute to nature by putting off their power consumption from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM. The event is also extensively advertised for the people to be aware of the date and time to participate. As the move is simple, millions of people around the globe contribute to it every year. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis that has taken over the world, the activity has gone digital and no outdoor events are happening.

At its core #EarthHour has always been about the power of the people. During these times, whilst we may not be able to get together in person, we can still symbolically stand in solidarity with millions of others across the world from the comfort of our own homes🏡(1/3) pic.twitter.com/UJLmgCaqzG — Earth Hour Official (@earthhour) March 21, 2020

People gear up for Earth Hour Day 2020

People around the world have been gearing up for Earth Hour Day 2020. Due to the current Coronavirus situation, a wide range of people are expected to be a part of Earth Hour 2020. Have a look at what people have been saying, here.

I’ll be switching off tonight for #EarthHour2020. #EarthHour #EarthHourUK

Will you? 🌍

SATURDAY

28TH MARCH 2020

8:30 - 9:30PM — Kellie Armstrong (@Kelmba) March 27, 2020

Let’s appreciate the nature and what it provides us by joining #EarthHour2020 tomorrow #ActNow for the climate and nature! https://t.co/tGSjtiBwqq — Battsetseg Ts. (@Ts_Battsetseg) March 27, 2020

Hi! I know we are all preoccupied with worries about the global pandemic.



However, I wanted to leave a gentle reminder that tomorrow is #EarthHour2020. So I call on everyone to turn off non essential lights tomorrow from 8:30 to 9:30 PM. https://t.co/ucnPV6JmHE — Eijhi Almazan (@heyitseijhi) March 27, 2020

