The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

What Is Earth Hour Day? How Can One Participate In Earth Hour 2020?

Festivals

What is Earth Hour day? Have a look at how easily you can be a part of this environment-friendly practice without even getting out of your house. Read ahead.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
what is earth hour day

Earth Hour is one of the biggest international environment activities. People around the world participate in the Earth Hour in order to preserve some energy in the event which was introduced by the World Wide Fund (WWF). This year, the Earth Hour is happening on March 28, 2020. It is expected to save energy on a wide scale.

What is Earth Hour Day?

Earth Hour Day 2020 will be practised on March 28. On this day, people all over the world switch the electricity off for 60 minutes, hence giving it the tagline “Earth Hour 60+”. Through this simple move, thousands of watts of energy is conserved, giving the Earth a break from the power-consuming activities happening around the clock. Every year, on a specific day, various business firms, as well as individuals, contribute to nature by putting off their power consumption from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM. The event is also extensively advertised for the people to be aware of the date and time to participate. As the move is simple, millions of people around the globe contribute to it every year. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis that has taken over the world, the activity has gone digital and no outdoor events are happening.

Read Strong Earthquake Shakes Croatia

Also read 60 Landmines Planted In Series Unearthed In Bihar

People gear up for Earth Hour Day 2020

People around the world have been gearing up for Earth Hour Day 2020. Due to the current Coronavirus situation, a wide range of people are expected to be a part of Earth Hour 2020. Have a look at what people have been saying, here.

Read US Climate Activists To Livestream Earth Day Due To Virus

Also read Strong Earthquake Shakes Croatia, Damage Reported

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrababu Naidu
NAIDU ISSUES ENDLESS PRAISE FOR PM
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
Shraddha Kapoor
BOLLYWOOD CELEBS SPREAD POSITIVITY
Operation Namaste
ARMY LAUNCHES OPERATION NAMASTE
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS