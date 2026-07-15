What Is Puri Rath Yatra Seva Service? Free Annadan, Hydration Booths And More For Pilgrims And Frontline Workers

As millions of devotees prepare to gather in Puri for the annual Rath Yatra, Reliance, in collaboration with the Puri administration, is strengthening on-ground support through Puri Rath Yatra Seva Services 2026.

Bringing together a comprehensive range of initiatives spanning Anna Seva, public support infrastructure, sanitation, volunteer engagement, community outreach and technology-enabled coordination, the initiative aims to enhance frontline assistance and help ensure safe, seamless and well-managed pilgrimage for lakhs of devotees expected to visit the holy city, a release said.

Beginning on July 16, the annual Rath Yatra is a deeply revered festival that draws devotees from across the country to witness the sacred procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.



For millions of devotees, it is a journey of faith, devotion and tradition, making the festival one of India's most cherished spiritual gatherings.

In light of the extensive coordination, public infrastructure and required support for personnel entrusted with ensuring the safety and well-being of pilgrims, Reliance with its 'WeCare' philosophy, is honoured to contribute to this effort, supporting frontline personnel and public services to make the sacred journey safer, smoother and accessible for devotees, therelease said.





"Service to Humanity is Service to God. This is something we deeply believe in. This year, building on our long-standing commitment to serve people especially at times like this where millions gather, we see an opportunity to offer service to people at Puri as truly a blessing. We believe that by serving pilgrims and personnel during Rath Yatra, we are serving the divine. We are committed to enhancing nutrition, safety and sanitation, to make not just journeys smoother but to also lend a helping hand to the administration," said Anant M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, as per a press release.



With that said, Reliance Foundation's Seva initiatives include:

Anna Seva: Freshly prepared satvik meals for pilgrims and frontline personnel, along with safe drinking water, being served from 15 to 27 July through a Central Kitchen; includes dedicated serving facility at Bholanath High School, Grand Road, Puri.

Tech for Seva - Puri Annaseva 2026 GIS Platform: A GIS-enabled platform is supporting planning, monitoring, verification and documentation of seva activities while strengthening field coordination and operational decision-making.

Police Aid Posts: Supporting the establishment of approximately 90 Police Aid Posts across more than 50 km of key pilgrim routes, including temple-access areas, transit points, medical zones, major junctions and coastal locations.

Support for Frontline Personnel: Facilities aim to support around 1,000 police personnel on a shift basis with water, ORS, refreshments and other essential support provided during extended duty hours.

Crowd Management and Volunteer Support: Volunteers are assisting yatris with route guidance, safety support and essential information.

Cleanliness Drive: Garbage bags and protective gloves are being provided through Puri Municipality to sanitation teams, volunteers and pilgrim-service organisations in high-footfall areas.

Community Outreach and Awareness: Health, hygiene and safety awareness activities are being undertaken for pilgrims and the wider community.

Enhancing the Pilgrim Experience: Together, these initiatives will help facilitate safe and orderly movement of over 20 lakh pilgrims.

Reliance has been engaging in community service during the Rath Yatra for several years, standing alongside communities during one of the country's largest spiritual and culturally significant gatherings.

Working in close coordination with government authorities, Reliance Foundation has supported initiatives from food and clean drinking water to medical assistance and environmental cleanliness with timely, collaborative interventions. This year's initiatives carry forward that commitment - deepened by experience, expanded in reach and driven by the conviction that every pilgrim, traveller and frontline service personnel serving during the Rath Yatra deserves care, comfort and support, it said.

Through Puri Rath Yatra Seva Services 2026, Reliance continues to work alongside the Puri administration, frontline agencies, communities and institutions to strengthen public support infrastructure and help create a safer, cleaner, more inclusive and well-managed pilgrimage experience for millions of devotees. (ANI)

