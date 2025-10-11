What Is Radha Kunda Snan? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And More About This Festival

Radha Kunda Snan 2025: It is an auspicious day which coincides with Ahoi Ashtami. A holy dip in Radhakunda on this day is considered significant. It is said that couples who are unable to conceive can take a bath in this holy water to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha Rani. The day falls on Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar.

Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Radha Kunda Snan Date: October 13

Radha Kunda Ardha Ratri Snan Muhurat - 11:41 PM to 12:30 AM, October 14

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 12:24 PM on October 13, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 11:09 AM on October 14, 2025



(A representative image)

Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Significance

According to Drik Panchang, taking a holy dip in Radhakunda tank on the auspicious day of Ahoi Ashtami helps couples to conceive a child. Due to this belief, thousands of couples come to Govardhan every year and take a holy dip together in Radha Kunda.

Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Puja Vidhi

The midnight time is considered significant to take a holy dip for couples. Hence, bathing begins at midnight and continues throughout. To seek blessings to conceive, couples perform a puja after standing in the water and offer kushmanda (decorated with red cloth) and a white raw pumpkin.

Couples whose wishes were fulfilled return to pay gratitude to Goddess Radha Rani and Lord Krishna.

(A representative image)

How are Ahoi Ashtami and Radha Kunda Snan connected?