When Is Ahoi Ashtami Vrat? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Katha And More About Festival

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: It is one of the auspicious festivals as it celebrates motherhood. It falls three or four days after Karwa Chauth and around eight days before Diwali. On this day, Hindu married women observe a fast for the well-being of their children and break it during twilight after sighting stars in the sky. This year, it will fall on October 13, but the tithi will conclude on October 14.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Significance

Similar to Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami is a strict fasting day, and most women abstain even from water throughout the day. The fast is broken only after sighting the stars. Mothers observe the fast so that god bestows their children with protection, long life and prosperity. Not just mothers, women who have difficulties in conceiving, have miscarriage or don't have a child can also perform puja on the day of Ahoi Ashtami. On this day, couples who are childless take a dip in the Radha Kunda at Mathura, perform Puja and make an offering of the Kushmanda. Devotees from far-flung places throng to Radha Kunda to take a holy dip in the sacred pond during Arunodaya, i.e. just before sunrise.