What Is World English Language Day & Why Do We Celebrate It? Learn Here

It started from a small cluster of islands off the coast of Western Europe and slowly developed and got spread through a few permutations. And after that one day in an explosion of colonialism, this language suddenly spread across the world like wildfire. And now this language has become the language of commerce in countries all over the world. Hence, English Language Day celebrates this globally famous language, its history, and its oddities.

The English Langauge Day is celebrated on 23rd April of every year

We don’t just borrow words; on occasion, English has pursued other languages down alleyways to beat them unconscious and rifle their pockets for new vocabulary. -James Nicoll

History of English Language Day

English language was first found in the origins of medieval England and takes its name from the Angles. Then the Angles were a West Germanic tribe who found its way to England, taking their name from the Anglia peninsula that extends it to the Baltic Sea. Then there were arguments that English is no longer a language of its own, but a mixture of every language it’s come into contact with.

So powerful and dominant has English become today, that it is now the dialect of the entire world. English is the language that is bringing together everyone for trade and communication and serving as an essential second language in nearly every nation. English has become the official language of nearly 60 countries all over the world, and it seems to gain ground and increase its popularity with every passing year. However, the English language also stands as one of the most complicated languages to pick up as a second language. English Language Day is hence celebrated for its history, its future, and its peculiarity.

How to celebrate English Language Day?

The best way to celebrate English Language Day is by acquiring a bit of knowledge about its history, and words that may not be in use at the moment.

Also, learn about where was the English language spoken, and how it’s used.

You can also take some time and help someone learn English and get a little better at it, or even learn about the different variations there are.

Canadian English, UK English, Scots English, and American English all have their own little idioms and jargon that differ largely from each other, and hence isn’t it quite interesting to learn how this incredible language can have so many variations and still be deliberated as a single language.

So, this is how English Language Day gives you the chance to do such interesting things and learn something new.

