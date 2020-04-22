What Is World English Language Day & Why Do We Celebrate It? Learn Here

Quick links:
It started from a small cluster of islands off the coast of Western Europe and slowly developed and got spread through a few permutations. And after that one day in an explosion of colonialism, this language suddenly spread across the world like wildfire. And now this language has become the language of commerce in countries all over the world. Hence, English Language Day celebrates this globally famous language, its history, and its oddities.
We don’t just borrow words; on occasion, English has pursued other languages down alleyways to beat them unconscious and rifle their pockets for new vocabulary.
-James Nicoll
English language was first found in the origins of medieval England and takes its name from the Angles. Then the Angles were a West Germanic tribe who found its way to England, taking their name from the Anglia peninsula that extends it to the Baltic Sea. Then there were arguments that English is no longer a language of its own, but a mixture of every language it’s come into contact with.
So powerful and dominant has English become today, that it is now the dialect of the entire world. English is the language that is bringing together everyone for trade and communication and serving as an essential second language in nearly every nation. English has become the official language of nearly 60 countries all over the world, and it seems to gain ground and increase its popularity with every passing year. However, the English language also stands as one of the most complicated languages to pick up as a second language. English Language Day is hence celebrated for its history, its future, and its peculiarity.
