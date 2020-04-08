Battle Of English And Mathematics WhatsApp Puzzle Solution Inside

The Battle Of English and Mathematics is the latest puzzle that has been doing the rounds on social media. Many people are sharing this puzzle among their friends and family groups on WhatsApp. Read on to know what is this puzzle and share it with your friends and family and share a good laugh. The answers to the puzzle are also given below.

Read | Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Living With OCD & How Is She Coping Up Amidst Lockdown

The Battle of English and Mathematics is a riddle that has to be solved taking into consideration the clues that are given. At first glance, the clues seem really easy but there is a major twist added to it, which makes it hard for everyone to get the correct answer. The twist can be noticed once the logic is applied to the very simple clues given.

Read | 'Can You See The Cat Woman With Broom' WhatsApp Puzzle With Solution Inside

Question

1 rabbit saw 6 elephants while going to the river.

Every elephant saw 2 monkeys going towards the river.

Every monkey holds 1 parrot in their hands.

Now, how many animals are going toward the river?

Read | 'Thalaivi' Makers On Balakrishna, Jr NTR Rejecting Roles; Say "They Weren't Approached"

Answer: 5 animals.

Solution

There is a hidden clue in the riddle and that proves to be a major twist in calculating the answer. Read on to know how the answer is 5.

The clues given above say that every elephant saw 2 monkeys going towards the river. But it does not state that each elephant saw 2 different monkeys going towards the river. Therefore, it must be assumed that all of the elephants saw the same set of pair of monkeys.

So now we have 6 elephants, 2 monkeys. In addition to that, each monkey held a parrot in his hand. That makes it 2 parrots.

So total 1 rabbit, 2 monkeys, and 2 parrots = 5 animals are going towards the river

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels Her Inner Diva As She 'works From Home' Post Amid Lock Down

Image credits: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.