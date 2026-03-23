Updated 23 March 2026 at 14:32 IST
What Is Yamuna Chhath? Know Date, Significance, Rituals To Observe Yamuna Jayanti 2026
Yamuna Jayanti 2026: Goddess Yamuna is the wife of Lord Krishna. People of Braj in Mathura and Vrindavan celebrate the day to seek the blessings of the goddess.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Yamuna Chhath 2026 is one of the auspicious days observed by Hindus. This festival is mainly celebrated in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The day falls on Shukla Paksha Shashthi in Chaitra month and often falls during Chaitra Navratri. The day marks Goddess Yamuna's descent on the Earth. Hence, it is also known as Yamuna Jayanti. This year, it will be celebrated on March 24.
Yamuna Chhath 2026: Shubh Timings
Shashthi Tithi Begins - 06:38 PM on March 23, 2026
Shashthi Tithi Ends - 04:07 PM on March 24, 2026
Yamuna Chhath 2026: Significance
Goddess Yamuna is the wife of Lord Krishna. People of Braj in Mathura and Vrindavan celebrate the day to seek the blessings of the goddess. For the unversed, the Yamuna River is a symbol of purity and is believed to wash away the sins if one takes a holy dip in the river during this festival.
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Yamuna Chhath 2026: Rituals
Devotees on this day observe fast, take a holy dip in the Yamuna and offer prayers to the goddess. So, wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. If you are planning a holy bath, visit the riverbank and take a dip during sunrise and sunset.
After this, light a ghee diya and offer water to the sun. Chant prayers while offering a diya to the Yamuna River.
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Devotees can also offer prayers at the Lord Krishna Temple and attend bhajans.
Devotees can also offer prayers at their home temple and seek the blessings of the goddess.
Offering prayers to Goddess Yamuna brings prosperity, happiness and protection from negativity. It can also liberate one from the fear of Yama, Goddess Yamuna's brother and lord of death.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 23 March 2026 at 14:32 IST