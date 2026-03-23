What Is Yamuna Chhath? Know Date, Significance, Rituals To Observe Yamuna Jayanti 2026

Yamuna Chhath 2026 is one of the auspicious days observed by Hindus. This festival is mainly celebrated in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The day falls on Shukla Paksha Shashthi in Chaitra month and often falls during Chaitra Navratri. The day marks Goddess Yamuna's descent on the Earth. Hence, it is also known as Yamuna Jayanti. This year, it will be celebrated on March 24.

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Yamuna Chhath 2026: Shubh Timings

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 06:38 PM on March 23, 2026

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 04:07 PM on March 24, 2026

Yamuna Chhath 2026: Significance

Goddess Yamuna is the wife of Lord Krishna. People of Braj in Mathura and Vrindavan celebrate the day to seek the blessings of the goddess. For the unversed, the Yamuna River is a symbol of purity and is believed to wash away the sins if one takes a holy dip in the river during this festival.

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Yamuna Chhath 2026: Rituals

Devotees on this day observe fast, take a holy dip in the Yamuna and offer prayers to the goddess. So, wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. If you are planning a holy bath, visit the riverbank and take a dip during sunrise and sunset.

After this, light a ghee diya and offer water to the sun. Chant prayers while offering a diya to the Yamuna River.

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Devotees can also offer prayers at the Lord Krishna Temple and attend bhajans.

Devotees can also offer prayers at their home temple and seek the blessings of the goddess.

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