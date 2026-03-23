Dhurandhar The Revenge: AI Gives Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi A Happy Ending | Watch

Spoiler Alert! From the music to the actor's performance, from memes to critical assessments, from editing gaffes to fact-checks, Dhurandhar 2 has brought with it a relentless social media discourse. After decades, cinegoers have witnessed a phenomenon where a movie is dominating not just the box office but every conversation, online and offline, days and months after its release. Aditya Dhar's masterpiece, led by Ranveer Singh, is one such moment in history.

After having elaborate discussions about the plot and twists in Dhurandhar 2, the internet has now moved on to dissect the Ranveer Singh starrer's climax. Those who caught early shows of Dhurandhar 2 already know that the final moments of the movie are one of the most emotionally high points of the story. After serving as an Indian spy in Lyari for years, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) finally returns home to his family in Pathankot. However, he catches a glimpse of his ailing mother, young sister and her two toddlers from a distance, before deciding not to disturb their life and leaves in a gripping and emotional climax. The open ending, followed by a quote on sacrifice, leaves room for the audience to wonder if Jaskirat will embrace his family after being deprived of them for several years or return to being an asset for the government and serve the nation.



Screengrab from the AI-generated ‘happy ending’ climax for Dhurandhar 2 | Image: Instagram

While the climax seems to be fitting from the perspective of the maker and the script, using the tools of AI, an Instagram creator, Ankit Arora, tweaked the ending to make it more ‘satisfactory’. In the video, the creator mentions that the only way ‘Jaskirat could meet with his mother in Dhurandhar was AI." The video, which has 3.4 million views, 299k likes and 3555 comments, was shared with the caption, “Jaskirat deserves this happy ending!!!” Social media users took to the comment section of the video to share their satisfaction with the AI ending. In the video, Ranveer Singh's character waves to his mother, who greets him with tears running down her cheek, overwhelmed with joy. His sister and her children join them for a family photo, similar to the one shown in the opening sequence of Dhurandhar 2.



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