Sawan 2025: Seek Blessings Of Lord Shiva By Offering These 5 Things

Sawan (Shravan Mass) is considered extremely auspicious in Hinduism which is particularly devoted to ‘Lord Shiva’. The month of Sawan has just begun, and devotees from all around the world strive to please Lord Shiva in the best way possible. People offer milk, and bael patra to Shivling and do fasts every Monday till the end of the Sawan to receive the Shiva’s blessings towards them. So, to do the rituals in the right way.

Here are the top 5 things to offer to Lord Shiva

Milk

Milk is the most common offering to Lord Shiva. It is believed milk contains a cooling effect and that is why it's seen as a way of cooling Lord Shiva’s fiery and intense form. According to the Hindu beliefs Lord Shiva once drank the poison that emerged during the churning of the ocean, Samudra Mantha to save the world and that is why offering milk is a great gesture of gratitude and devotion that would help to soothe his burning throat.

Panchamrit

Panchamrit is considered highly sacred in Hinduism. It is a mixture of 5 ingredients that are considered very pure in nature. It includes milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar and each of these ingredients has its importance. Milk symbolises purity, curd for health, honey for sweet and healthy relationships, ghee for good nourishment and sugar for bliss in life.

Bael Patra

Bael Patra is the leaves of the Bael tree. These leaves are used to worship Lord Shiva. It is a three-leaf patra that represents Lord Shiva’s 3 eyes. Offering bael it is believed to please Lord Shiva and also purifies devotees’ hearts and souls.

Sandalwood Paste

During Sawan, many devotees cover Shivling with Sandalwood paste. Sandalwood is soothing, and aromatic and has calming properties in it. When offered to the Shivling, sandalwood paste or powder is believed to have a calming effect on the intense energy that Lord Shiva possesses.

Datura and Bhang

Datura and Bhang are the wild medicinal plants that are often offered to Lord Shiva. According to Hindu beliefs, offering these plants during Sawan removes the negativity and grants fearlessness.

What is the importance of offering these things to Lord Shiva?