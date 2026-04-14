When Is Akshaya Tritiya 2026? Know Shubh Muhurat To Purchase Gold, Significance And More About Akha Teej

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Also known as Akha Teej, it is one of the highly auspicious days for all Hindus and Jains. It falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. Falling on a Rohini Nakshatra on Wednesday is considered highly auspicious. This day symbolises eternal prosperity, "never decreasing wealth and promising a new beginning. Buying Gold and Silver on this day is considered highly auspicious. People also organise Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan and Dan-Punya to never diminish their wealth. This year, the day will be celebrated on April 19.

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Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Puja Shubh Muhurat

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 10:49 AM to 12:38 PM

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 10:49 AM on Apr 19, 2026

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 07:27 AM on Apr 20, 2026

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Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Puja Muhurat in Other Cities

10:49 AM to 12:34 PM - Pune

10:49 AM to 12:20 PM - New Delhi

10:49 AM to 12:08 PM - Chennai

10:49 AM to 12:26 PM - Jaipur

10:49 AM to 12:15 PM - Hyderabad

10:49 AM to 12:21 PM - Gurgaon

10:49 AM to 12:22 PM - Chandigarh

10:49 AM to 11:36 AM - Kolkata

10:49 AM to 12:38 PM - Mumbai

10:49 AM to 12:19 PM - Bengaluru

10:49 AM to 12:39 PM - Ahmedabad

10:49 AM to 12:20 PM - Noida

(A representative image | Freepik)

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Shubh Muhurat to Buy Gold/Silver On April 19

Akshaya Tritiya gold purchase timings - 10:49 AM to 06:18 AM, Apr 20

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Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 10:49 AM to 12:38 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 02:13 PM to 03:47 PM

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 06:57 PM to 11:12 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 02:02 AM to 03:28 AM, Apr 20

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:53 AM to 06:18 AM, Apr 20

(A representative image | Freepik)

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Shubh Muhurat to Buy Gold/Silver On April 20

Akshaya Tritiya gold purchase timings - 06:18 AM to 07:27 AM

Morning Muhurat (Amrita) - 06:18 AM to 07:27 AM

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Significance

Akshaya Tritiya, ruled by God Vishnu, is believed to bring good luck and success. Buying Gold or Silver on this day is believed to bring prosperity and more wealth in future. Gold bought on this day will never diminish and continue to grow or appreciate.

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According to Hindu mythology, the Treta Yuga began on this day. Usually, Akshaya Tritiya and Parashurama Jayanti, the birthday anniversary of the 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, fall on the same day, but depending on the star timing of Tritiya Tithi, Parashurama Jayanti might fall one day before Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Puja Vidhi

Observing fast on this day is considered auspicious. Offering clothes, food and other needy items to the poor on this day adds to good karma. Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. One can also take a dip in the holy river. Worship Lord Vishnu and take the sankalpa:

Mamakhilapapakshayapurvakasakalashubhaphalapraptaye

Bhagavatpritikamanaya Devapujanamaham Karishye।