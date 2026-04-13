Colouring Your Hair For The First Time? Here Are Simple After-Dyeing Tips To Keep In Mind

There is a phase in almost everyone's life when they just want to change the colour of their hair. Be it a bold, dramatic look or a subtle, lesser in the face change, the activity is becoming increasingly popular, especially among the younger generations. The simple act of changing the hair colour has become synonymous with taking control of one's life or sending a big statement. With the modern amenities and off-the-shelf hair colours, the process has become even easier. However, as tempting as it may appear, it is important to keep several things in mind before bringing the brush close to your locks.

Give thought to colour and style

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If you are married to the idea of getting your hair coloured, it is important to pick the shade and style carefully. Do not pick a shade on the basis of a photo or other reference. It is important to discuss with your stylist about the shade that will look best on your skin tone and facial cut.

The aftercare

One of the most important things to remember is to avoid washing your hair immediately after colouring. Experts recommend waiting at least 48 to 72 hours before your first wash. This allows the colour to settle into the hair cuticles, ensuring it lasts longer. When you do wash your hair, opt for a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner specifically designed for colour-treated hair. These products are gentler and help preserve the vibrancy of your shade.

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Avoid sun exposure

Sun exposure can also impact your hair colour. Just like your skin, your hair needs protection from harmful UV rays. Wearing a scarf, hat, or using hair products with UV protection can help maintain the richness of your colour, especially during Indian summers.



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The problem of retouches

Another important factor to consider before colouring your hair is that it usually comes with the demand for retouches. Since the hair dye is layered over the natural hair, with every wash, the artificial colour comes off. The frequent retouches can damage your hair over time.

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Limited heat styling

Another essential tip for after hair colour care is to limit heat styling. Tools like straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers can weaken coloured hair and lead to faster fading. If you must use heat, always apply a heat protectant spray beforehand. Air-drying your hair whenever possible is a safer and healthier option.

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