When Is Amalaki Ekadashi 2026? Know Shubh Timing, Ritual, Vrat Vidhi And More

Phalguna Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Amalaki Ekadashi. It falls between Maha Shivaratri and Holi, on the 11th day of the waxing moon. This year, it falls on February 27. It is a celebration of the amla (gooseberry) tree. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and observe a day-long fast.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Shubh Timings

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:33 AM on February 27, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 10:32 PM on February 27, 2026

Parana Date - February 28

Parana Time - 06:59 AM to 09:20 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 08:43 PM

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Significance

According to Hindu texts, Lord Vishnu is said to reside in the Amla tree, on Amalaka Ekadashi. In some traditions, Lord Vishnu's wife, Goddess Laxmi, is said to dwell in the tree. Another reason to worship the tree is because of medical qualities. The day also marks the beginning of the main celebrations of the festival of Holi, a Hindu festival.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Vrat Vidhi

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. Clean the home temple and offer flowers to Lord Vishnu. Offer chapan bhog and then do arti.

Break the fast during the parana (breaking fast) time. Devotees break fast after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do prana within Dwadashi Tithi. Parana should not be done during Hari Vasara.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Vrat Katha

This day is associated with a legend of King Chitrasena, who was believed to be an avid follower of Lord Vishnu. According to the legend, the King used to regularly follow Ekadashis and observe vratas on those days. On the eve of Amalaki Ekadashi, he was out hunting and had lost his way in the forest when a few Rakshasas (demons) approached and started attacking him. With the shock of seeing a large number of Rakshasas, he fell unconscious but regained his consciousness a few minutes later.