Updated 24 February 2026 at 13:24 IST
When Is Amalaki Ekadashi 2026? Know Shubh Timing, Ritual, Vrat Vidhi And More
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: According to Hindu texts, Lord Vishnu is said to reside in the Amla tree on this Ekadashi. Devotees observe a fast for prosperity, success, and to get rid of sins.
Phalguna Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Amalaki Ekadashi. It falls between Maha Shivaratri and Holi, on the 11th day of the waxing moon. This year, it falls on February 27. It is a celebration of the amla (gooseberry) tree. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and observe a day-long fast.
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Shubh Timings
Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:33 AM on February 27, 2026
Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 10:32 PM on February 27, 2026
Parana Date - February 28
Parana Time - 06:59 AM to 09:20 AM
On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 08:43 PM
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Significance
According to Hindu texts, Lord Vishnu is said to reside in the Amla tree, on Amalaka Ekadashi. In some traditions, Lord Vishnu's wife, Goddess Laxmi, is said to dwell in the tree. Another reason to worship the tree is because of medical qualities. The day also marks the beginning of the main celebrations of the festival of Holi, a Hindu festival.
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Vrat Vidhi
Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. Clean the home temple and offer flowers to Lord Vishnu. Offer chapan bhog and then do arti.
Break the fast during the parana (breaking fast) time. Devotees break fast after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do prana within Dwadashi Tithi. Parana should not be done during Hari Vasara.
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Vrat Katha
This day is associated with a legend of King Chitrasena, who was believed to be an avid follower of Lord Vishnu. According to the legend, the King used to regularly follow Ekadashis and observe vratas on those days. On the eve of Amalaki Ekadashi, he was out hunting and had lost his way in the forest when a few Rakshasas (demons) approached and started attacking him. With the shock of seeing a large number of Rakshasas, he fell unconscious but regained his consciousness a few minutes later.
Upon waking up, he was stunned to see that all the demons were gone, and he had no scars on his body either. A divine voice (Akashvani) descended from the sky, narrating that when he fell, divine power in the form of light emerged from his body and killed all the demons. The Akashvani stated that this was due to the observance of the Amalaki Ekadashi vrat. Since then, this particular Ekadashi has become a popular occasion in the Kingdom.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 24 February 2026 at 13:24 IST