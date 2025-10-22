Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Daughter Malti Marie Extends Helping Hand In Diwali Preparations, A Glimpse Into Couple's Deepawali Celebration

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali at their New York residence with their families and friends. However, the highlight was their daughter Malti Marie's friends and their families. Yes, the actress invited them as they were unaware of the beauty of this festival. The actress has shared a series of photos from the celebration, offering a glimpse of how the family spent the day.

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Diwali celebration

The day started with a Lakshmi and Ganesha puja and then turned into a playdate for Malti Marie as all her friends were in attendance. However, the adorable part is, the 3-year-old is helping her mother in decorating the house with rangoli and painting diyas. For the puja, Priyanka can be seen in a white traditional ensemble, accessorised with jumkas, while Malti Marie looks cute in a floral print, orange lehenga.

(A photo from Priyanka Chopra's Diwali album | Image: Instagram)

Later that day, for the dinner party, Priyanka changed into a red traditional set, sporting light makeup with red lips and soft curls. Nick, on the other hand, looked dashing in an Indo-Western ensemble. Malti Marie looked adorable in a white frock.

(A photo from Priyanka Chopra's Diwali album | Image: Instagram)

Among all are two photos that show Malti Marie helping her mother make rangolis.

(A photo from Priyanka Chopra's Diwali album | Image: Instagram)

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, also joined the couple in the Diwali celebration. Uploading the photos, Priyanka captioned it as "A little bit of this and so much of that. This Diwali was full of heart and love. Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Malti's friends. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness."

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section. Ami Patel wrote, "Happy Diwali stay blessed all of you." Anjula Acharia wrote, "So much Fomo. Sorry to miss this amazing Diwali." A fan wrote, "Your daughter looks just like you, Priyanka". Another wrote, "It’s always so impressive to see how Nick embraces, so good your culture, you are a very lucky woman".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Priyanka Chopra on the work front?