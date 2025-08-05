When Is Budha Pradosha Vrat 2025? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance, Mantras And More

Updated 5 August 2025 at 13:16 IST
Budha Pradosha Vrat 2025: It is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis - Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha - in the lunar month. It falls during Pradosha Kala, which starts after sunset. This month will the auspicious day will be observed on August 6. On this day, devotees observe a fast and pray to Lord Shiva.
Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 07:12 PM to 09:25 PM
Day Pradosha Time - 07:12 PM to 09:25 PM
Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 02:08 PM on August 6
Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 02:27 PM on August 7
According to Hindu texts, if Pradosha Vrat falls on Wednesday, it is known as Budha Pradosha and is considered beneficial for achieving success in business or career, or intellect. Not just this, it can also enhance one's mental abilities. According to astrology, this fast is recommended to those individuals facing inauspicious combinations related to Budha. Hence, students and working professionals must observe this fast.
Take a bath one hour before sunset, and only then offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Start the puja with abhishek of the Shiva linga by offering curd, milk, honey, bilva leaves and aak flowers. It is said that chanting "Om Namah Shivay" and "Om Tryambakam Yajamahe" after abhishek pleases lord Shiva. Conclude the puja by performing aarti and offering prasad to Lord Shiva.
Om Namah Shivaye
Om Trayambhakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam Urvarukmiv Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Mamritat
According to Hindu texts, during Pradosha, devas approached Lord Shiva for help in getting rid of the asuras. They ran around Kailasha, Shiva's abode, on Trayodashi evening and sought help from Shiva's sacred bull, Nandi. He aided them in killing the asuras. So it is said that if, on this day, people observe fast and worship Lord Shiva, then all their problems will be solved.
Published 5 August 2025 at 13:16 IST