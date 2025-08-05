When Is Budha Pradosha Vrat 2025? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance, Mantras And More

Budha Pradosha Vrat 2025: It is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis - Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha - in the lunar month. It falls during Pradosha Kala, which starts after sunset. This month will the auspicious day will be observed on August 6. On this day, devotees observe a fast and pray to Lord Shiva.

Budha Pradosha Vrat 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 07:12 PM to 09:25 PM

Day Pradosha Time - 07:12 PM to 09:25 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 02:08 PM on August 6

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 02:27 PM on August 7

Budha Pradosha Vrat 2025: Puja Vidhi & Significance

According to Hindu texts, if Pradosha Vrat falls on Wednesday, it is known as Budha Pradosha and is considered beneficial for achieving success in business or career, or intellect. Not just this, it can also enhance one's mental abilities. According to astrology, this fast is recommended to those individuals facing inauspicious combinations related to Budha. Hence, students and working professionals must observe this fast.

Take a bath one hour before sunset, and only then offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Start the puja with abhishek of the Shiva linga by offering curd, milk, honey, bilva leaves and aak flowers. It is said that chanting "Om Namah Shivay" and "Om Tryambakam Yajamahe" after abhishek pleases lord Shiva. Conclude the puja by performing aarti and offering prasad to Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat 2025: Mantras

Om Namah Shivaye

Om Trayambhakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam Urvarukmiv Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Mamritat

