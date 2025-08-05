Kiara Advani Goes Mediterranean Chic In War 2 BTS Photos, Flaunts Her Abs | Photos

Kiara Advani embraced motherhood on July 15. The actress and her husband Sidharth Malhotra are currently settling into their new lives as parents of their baby girl. In the meantime, both Bollywood stars will see the release of their upcoming movies in August. While Kiara is all set to sizzle opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2, to hit the big screens on August 14, Sidharth will be seen in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor, releasing on August 29.

In War 2, Kiara has donned a bikini onscreen for the first time. For the role of an agent, she has worked on her physique. In some photos shared on social media, the actress flaunts her toned abs. She also reveals her looks from the trending song Aavan Jaavan. Anaita Shroff Adajania has styled Kiara's looks in the movie and the actress looks drop dead gorgeous in them.

War 2 song has been shot in parts of Italy and Kiara nails the Mediterranean look, which consists of bold prints, short dresses and bright colours that gel well with the summers. In one of the images, Kiara styles her crop top with printed shorts. She accessories it with a bandana on the forehead. Her other looks include a checkered crop top and bright red shorts with tied hair and minimal accessories. Another look of hers gives boho vibes as she looks pretty in a bralette and edgy skirt with flower prints and short hemline.

Kiara Advani enters the YRF spyverse with War 2 | Image: X