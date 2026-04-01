When Is Chaitra Purnima 2026? Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And More

Chaitra Purnima 2026: It is the first Purnima in the Hindu New Year, and it comes after Yugadi and Gudi Padwa. All Purnima tithis are considered auspicious and have something special to celebrate. Every year on Chaitra Purnima, Hanuman Jayanti falls on this day, Lord Maruti was born. The day will be celebrated tomorrow, April 2.

(A representative image)

Chaitra Purnima 2026: Shubh Muhurat

Moonrise on Purnima - 07:16 PM

Chaitra Purnima Upavasa on Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Purnima Tithi Begins - 07:06 AM on April 01, 2026

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Purnima Tithi Ends - 07:41 AM on April 02, 2026

Chaitra Purnima 2026: Significance

Devotees on this day worship Lord Satyanarayana, a form of Lord Vishnu, and observe a fast to seek his blessings. Taking a bath in the holy river brings peace, happiness and prosperity. People are recommended to sit under the full moon to seek Lord Moon's blessing, as it is believed that it may help with a weak moon as per astrology.

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Chaitra Purnima is often confused with Chitra Purnima, dedicated to Lord Chitragupta. But they are not the same. Chitra Purnima is observed according to the Tamil Solar calendar and generally falls in May. This year, it will be celebrated on May 1.

Chaitra Purnima 2026: Rituals

To observe the past, devotees must wake up early in the morning and take a holy dip. You can also bathe at home using water mixed with Gangajal. After bathing, take a sankalpa for the fast and clean the home temple.