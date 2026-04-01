Hanuman Jayanti 2026: What To Offer Lord Hanuman As Bhog? Try These 5 Traditional Prasad Recipes

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious day celebrated by Hindus on the full moon day in the month of Chaitra. It marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, also known as the Vanara God. This year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 2, which is a Thursday. As this special day approaches, we have compiled a list of food items that devotees can prepare as offerings to Lord Hanuman in order to seek his blessings. Offering these foods with sincere devotion can help remove obstacles from your life and lead you to success, which is why Lord Hanuman is referred to as Sankatmochan.

Motichoor Ladoo

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It is one of the favourite ladoos of Lord Hanuman. It is simple to make it at home. First, prepare the batter by whisking besan and water. Let it rest for 10-15 minutes. Then heat ghee in a kadai and pour the batter using a small-holed jhara. Fry for 1 minute until cooked but not crispy. Then, in a different pan, make syrup by combining sugar and water. Boil it until a one-string consistency is reached, then add cardamom powder. Now, combine both fried boondi into the hot sugar syrup and mix it well. Cook for about 4-5 minutes and add melon seeds, cover and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. Once cool enough, take small portions and make small laddoos. If it is not binding, then you can add ghee.

Besan Ladoo

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Roast besan in desi ghee until aromatic. Allow it to cool and then add powdered sugar and cardamom powder. Mix it well and then take small portions and form them into round laddoos using your palms.

Vada Mala

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This is offered in South India. It is a garland made of deep-fried urad dal vadas spiced with black pepper. According to a Hindu text, Lord Hanuman's mother offered him urad dal vada to pacify his hunger. It is also said that black pepper and urad dal in vada help appease Rahu and Shani. One can offer a garland of 11, 51 or 108 vadas.

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Meetha Paan

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Betel leaves hold a significant place when you are worshipping Lord Hanuman, as they are a symbol of purity and prosperity. Offering meetha paan containing cloves, cardamom and saunf is a gesture of immense respect.

Fruits

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Devotees can also offer a variety of fruits, like apples, bananas, and mangoes, to Lord Hanuman. The god loved fruits, and hence it is one of the ideal offerings.