When Is Chitragupta Puja? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals Of Kalam Dawat Puja

Chitragupta Puja 2025: Also known as Kalam Dawat Puja, it is celebrated on the second day of Diwali and is observed by the Kayastha community of Hinduism. On this day, they worship Lord Chitragupta and perform hawan. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Chitragupta keeps a record of the deeds of all living begins using a pen and inkpot. As a result, during the puja, pens, inkpots and account ledgers are also worshipped. The inkpot is traditionally referred to as Masyadhara, which is why Chitragupta Puja is often called Masyadhara Puja, according to Drik Panchang.

Chitragupta Puja 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: October 23, 2025

Chitragupta Puja Aparahna Muhurat - 01:32 PM to 03:51 PM

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 08:16 PM on October 22, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 10:46 PM on October 23, 2025

Chitragupta Puja 2025: Significance

In the Hindu mythology, Lord Chitragupta holds a pivotal place among the lords, as it is he who decides the birth and death of living beings. He is considered the assistant to Lord Yama or Yamaraj, the god of death. In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, there is a 250-year-old temple dedicated to Chitragupta Maharaj, and every year, on the next day of Holi, people from the Kayastha community gather here to worship the lord. Another famous temple dedicated to him is in Khajuraho.

Chitragupta Puja 2025: Rituals

On this day, wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Place books, white sheets, pens, account books and roli in the home temple.

First worship lord Chitragupta, and then take a white sheet and write Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah.

After the puja, perform hawan and offer sweets to lord Chitragupta.

Chitragupta Puja 2025: Mantras

"Masibhajana samyuktacharasi tvam mahitale. Lekhni katinihaast Chitragupta namostute."