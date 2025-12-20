When Is Christmas In 2025? Know Date, Origin, History And Significance

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25. It is both a sacred religious occasion and a global cultural and commercial event. Christians mark this day to honour the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, the spiritual teacher whose message shaped their faith. People follow traditions such as exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, attending church services, and enjoying meals with family and friends. Many also look forward to the arrival of Santa Claus. In 2025, Christmas Day falls on a Thursday, December 25, and the United States has recognised it as a federal holiday since the late 1800s.

History of Christmas

Several factors influenced the choice of December 25 as the date for Christmas. The Roman calendar marked this day as the winter solstice, and it also fell nine months after March 25, which many believed to be the vernal equinox and the date linked to the conception of Jesus Christ. In Puritan England, authorities banned Christmas because they associated it with drunkenness and poor behaviour. The government restored the festival as a legal holiday in England in 1660.

In the UK, the government recognised Christmas Day as a bank holiday in 1834. Writers of 19th-century England then helped shape and popularise modern Christmas traditions. In 1843, Charles Dickens, one of the most celebrated novelists of the Victorian era, wrote A Christmas Carol. The novel became an instant success and strongly influenced the image of Christmas as a festival centred on family, goodwill, and compassion.

Today, people celebrate Christmas across much of the world. Christian minorities and global cultural influences have encouraged wider participation in the holiday. Countries such as Japan, where Christians form a small part of the population, have embraced the secular elements of Christmas, including gift-giving, decorations, and Christmas trees.

Advertisement

Origin of Christmas

According to a blog by John De Gree titled A History of Christmas in America, the United States declared Christmas a federal holiday on June 26, 1870. In the early fourth century, the Church officially set December 25 as the date of celebration, and Church Fathers promoted the idea of commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Although scholars have long debated the exact date of Christ’s birth, early Christians associated Jesus with the Sun, using phrases such as "Sun of righteousness." The Romans observed the winter solstice on December 25, and historical records note the first official Christmas celebration in Rome on December 25, AD 336.