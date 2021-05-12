When Is Eid Ul Fitr 2021 In UK? Details About Eid Ul Fitr Date In United Kingdom

This week, the holy month of Ramadan 2021 will come to an end with the celebrations of Eid Ul Fitr. All over the world, Muslims have been observing Ramadan. It is considered the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. The Muslim people observe a fast between dawn and sunset for a month. During this fasting period, the people focus on prayers and engage in good deeds and helping those in need. Eid Ul Fitr is the festival of breaking the fast. People of the Muslim community in the UK also celebrate Eid Ul Fitr with great joy and excitement. This year, a lot of people are curious to know when is Eid Ul Fitr 2021 in UK and the Eid Ul Fitr 2021 date in UK.

When is Eid Ul Fitr 2021 in UK?

Eid Ul Fitr 2021 date in UK is expected to be on May 13, 2021. This means that the festival is likely to be celebrated in the United Kingdom on May 13, 2021. The exact date of the festival is decided by the sighting of the new moon which is also called as the Shawwal moon. Therefore, the date of the festival varies around the globe. The new moon was expected to be sighted on the evening of May 11, 2021, i.e. yesterday. The majority of Muslims all over the world follow Eid guidance from Saudi Arabia.

However, the country has not yet spotted the moon. It is anticipated that the new moon will be sighted today on May 12 thus signalling the beginning of Eid. If the moon is sighted today, Muslims participating in the fast will continue to fast throughout the daylight hours off May 13 and then break the fast on Eid Ul Fitr. Muslims in the UK are advised to check with their local mosque to know about the exact Eid Ul Fitr 2021 date in the UK.

Eid Mubarak in UK and around the globe

Eid Mubarak in UK will be done by organising a feast and breaking the final fast. Almost all Muslims participate in the month-long fasting except very old or sick people and pregnant women among others. People all over the world will be wishing their loved ones a happy Eid Ul Fitr 2021 or Eid Mubarak 2021 to celebrate the day. This year the festivities and celebrations will be different because of the pandemic situation.

Image: Pixabay