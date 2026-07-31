When Is Friendship Day? Know History, Significance And Wishes

Happy Friendship Day 2026: Friendship is one of the essential relationships that should be treasured. It is more expensive than a precious stone, and one mistake, the crack remains forever. Friendship is built on trust, understanding and kindness, and together makes memories that remain etched in our memories. It is celebrated annually, offering us an opportunity to appreciate the people who have been with us in this journey. While internationally Friendship Day is observed on July 30, in several countries including India, it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August.

This year it will be celebrated on August 2.

Happy Friendship Day 2026: History

Friendship Day was originally a marketing strategy for Hallmark Cards in the 1930s. Founder Joyce Hall decided the day would fall on August 4 and that it would be a day to honour and cherish those who are closest to you. It soon became a bigger deal than originally planned when the 1935 U.S. The first Sunday in August was declared National Friendship Day by Congress. As the holiday’s popularity grew, Winnie the Pooh was designated as the world’s Ambassador of Friendship by the UN in 1998.

When was the first Friendship Day celebrated?

The first Friendship Day was celebrated on July 30, 1958, in Paraguay, South America. The day was declared by Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho, a Paraguayan politician and writer, who proposed the idea of a day dedicated to friends. Bracho's vision was to create a day where people could come together and strengthen their friendships, fostering a sense of community and belonging. The day quickly gained popularity in Paraguay and soon spread to other countries in South America.

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Happy Friendship Day 2026: Wishes & Messages

Thank you for always believing in me. Happy Friendship Day to the most amazing friend.

Friends are the family we choose. Thank you for always being there.

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Cheers to the memories we’ve created and the adventures yet to come. Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship isn’t about how long you’ve known someone—it’s about who never left your side.

Happy Friendship Day! Thank you for making life brighter with your kindness and constant support.