When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2026? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Visarjan And More

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: It is one of the most auspicious festivals, which continues for 10 days. During this festival, devotees, especially people in Maharashtra, bring home Lord Ganesha and offer prayers. The festival concludes after devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha by immersing his idol in water after a gala street procession. This year, it will begin on September 14 and conclude on September 25 with Anant Chaturdashi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Shubh Muhurat

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:48 AM to 02:18 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 09:36 PM on Sep 13, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 10:14 PM on Sep 14, 2026

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Significance

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The festival is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. The Ganesha puja happens during Madhyahna as it is believed that he was born at midday.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Idol Sthapana

As you prepare for Ganpati sthapana (installation of the idol), it is important to ensure that all the necessary items for puja and rituals are arranged in advance.

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Ganesh Idol – The centrepiece of the celebration. It is advised to bring home an eco-friendly idol made from clay to promote sustainability.

Puja chowki – A decorated wooden or metal stand covered with a clean cloth (usually red, yellow, or white) to place the idol.

Kalash– Filled with water, mango leaves, and topped with a coconut, it symbolises auspicious beginnings.

Puja samagri – Incense sticks (agarbatti), camphor, ghee diya, matchsticks, cotton wicks, and a bell for aarti.

Fresh Flowers and garlands – Fresh flowers like marigold, hibiscus, and durva grass are essential offerings.

Fruits and sweets – Bananas, coconuts, and seasonal fruits, along with modaks, laddoos, and other sweets.

Clothes and ornaments – New vastra (usually dhoti/angavastra) and accessories like crown, mukut, and jewellery to adorn the idol.

Red sandalwood, haldi, kumkum, and rice – For tilak and ritual offerings.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Visarjan

Friday, September 25, 2026

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 10:39 AM to 08:43 PM

If anyone has mistakenly sighted the moon on Ganesha Chaturthi, then he/she should chant the following Mantra to get rid of the curse: