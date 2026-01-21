Updated 21 January 2026 at 14:46 IST
When Is Ganesha Jayanti 2026? Know Significance, Rituals, Puja Vidhi Of Maghi Ganpati
Ganesha Jayanti 2026: It is one of the significant festivals in Maharashtra and the coastal regions of Konkan. This year, the day falls on January 22.
Ganesha Jayanti 2026: Also known as Maghi Ganpati, the day celebrates Lord Ganesha's birth. It falls on the Shikla Paksha Chaturthi of the Magha month. It is one of the significant festivals in Maharashtra and the coastal regions of Konkan. This year, the day falls on January 22. Similar to Ganesha Chaturthi, Madhyahna Vyapini Purvaviddha Chaturthi is considered as Ganesha Jayanti. People who worship or fast on this day are said to receive Lord Ganesha's blessings as well as all of their wishes. From puja muhurat to rituals, scroll down to learn more about this auspicious occasion.
Ganesha Jayanti 2026: Shubh Timing
Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:43 AM to 01:57 PM
Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:34 AM to 09:40 PM
Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 02:47 AM on Jan 22, 2026
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 02:28 AM on Jan 23, 2026
Ganesha Jayanti 2026: Significance
The day celebrates Lord Ganesha's birth, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom. Worshipping Lord Ganesh on this day brings balance in your life, marking new beginnings and success. It is a time for introspection, prayer, and seeking celestial guidance; it also represents the start of new endeavours and the path to enlightenment and fulfilment.
Ganesha Jayanti 2026: Rituals & Puja Vidhi
Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Do idol worship and offer prasadam to Lord Ganesha. Offer red flowers, sandalwood, jasmine, and special sweets like Undrallu. Observing fast on this day is considered auspicious.
It is advised that seeing the moon on this day is considered inauspicious. So avoid sighting the moon.
