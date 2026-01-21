When Is Ganesha Jayanti 2026? Know Significance, Rituals, Puja Vidhi Of Maghi Ganpati

Ganesha Jayanti 2026: Also known as Maghi Ganpati, the day celebrates Lord Ganesha's birth. It falls on the Shikla Paksha Chaturthi of the Magha month. It is one of the significant festivals in Maharashtra and the coastal regions of Konkan. This year, the day falls on January 22. Similar to Ganesha Chaturthi, Madhyahna Vyapini Purvaviddha Chaturthi is considered as Ganesha Jayanti. People who worship or fast on this day are said to receive Lord Ganesha's blessings as well as all of their wishes. From puja muhurat to rituals, scroll down to learn more about this auspicious occasion.

(A representative image of Lord Ganesha | Freepik)

Ganesha Jayanti 2026: Shubh Timing

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:43 AM to 01:57 PM

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:34 AM to 09:40 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 02:47 AM on Jan 22, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 02:28 AM on Jan 23, 2026

Ganesha Jayanti 2026: Significance

The day celebrates Lord Ganesha's birth, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom. Worshipping Lord Ganesh on this day brings balance in your life, marking new beginnings and success. It is a time for introspection, prayer, and seeking celestial guidance; it also represents the start of new endeavours and the path to enlightenment and fulfilment.

Ganesha Jayanti 2026: Rituals & Puja Vidhi

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Do idol worship and offer prasadam to Lord Ganesha. Offer red flowers, sandalwood, jasmine, and special sweets like Undrallu. Observing fast on this day is considered auspicious.

