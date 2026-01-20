Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani Roasted After Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s Kin Wear Their Designs At Wedding

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's grandson Junaid Safdar married Shanzeh Ali Rohail in Lahore. The wedding celebrations included multiple functions. A debate got triggered online after netizens claimed that Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani's outfits were worn by the Pakistani bride and some other wedding guests. This also invited heavy backlash against the two Indian designers, with social media users heavily trolling them for preparing outfits for Sharif's kin.

For the wedding celebrations, Shanzeh Ali wore two ensembles by the Indian designers. For her mehendi ceremony, she opted for a lehenga by Sabyasachi, known for his bridal trousseau. On her wedding day, the Pakistani bride wore a heavy red saree from Tarun Tahiliani. She paired the elaborate saree with a diamond choker featuring a massive emerald as the centerpiece.

Pakistanis trolled Sharif and his family for choosing Indian designers for their family wedding. Meanwhile, Indians trolled them for wearing outfits from Indians. A section called out Sabyasachi and Tarun for providing their ensembles and trolled them for their "money-mindedness".

A Pakistani social media user noted on X, "Our soldiers are being martyred at the borders, while the Sharif family strengthens the Indian economy (sic)." Another said, "They should be boycotted for selling their work to a Pakistani (sic)."

Who is the bride at the center of controversy?

Shanzeh Ali belongs to a well-connected family in Pakistan. She is the granddaughter of Rohail Asghar, a long-time associate and close confidant of Nawaz Sharif, linking her directly to the nation's powerful Sharif political dynasty even before her marriage.

