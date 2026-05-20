When Is Ganga Dussehra 2026? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals Of Gangavataran

Ganga Dussehra 2026: Also known as Gangavataran, it is one of the important festivals celebrated by Hindus. Falling during Dashami Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha, this year it will be celebrated on May 25. Usually, Ganga Dusshera is celebrated one day before Ekadashi. According to Hindu texts, the festival marks the descent of the Ganga. The festival also highlights the importance of environmental consciousness and the need to protect this sacred river.

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Ganga Dussehra 2026: Shubh Timing

Dashami Tithi Begins - 04:30 AM on May 25, 2026

Dashami Tithi Ends - 05:10 AM on May 26, 2026

Hasta Nakshatra Begins - 04:08 AM on May 26, 2026

Hasta Nakshatra Ends - 05:56 AM on May 27, 2026

Vyatipata Yoga Begins - 03:11 AM on May 27, 2026

Vyatipata Yoga Ends - 03:25 AM on May 28, 2026

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Ganga Dussehra 2026: Significance

Ganga Dussehra is dedicated to Goddess Ganga. It was on this day that she descended to the Earth to accomplish her mission to purge the cursed souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors. Before coming to the Earth, she was residing in Kamandal of Lord Brahma in heaven.

The festival is considered a sacred union of Shiva, Shakti and divine grace. Ganga Dussehra is considered an important occasion in astrology and is associated with removing negative energies, balancing planetary influences, and performing rituals linked to positivity and well-being. Many devotees observe snan, daan, and puja rituals on this day, which is considered highly auspicious in the Hindu calendar.

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The day is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Bihar wherever the river flows.

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Ganga Dussehra 2026: Rituals

Snan (Holy Bath): Thousands of devotees undertake pilgrimages to holy towns like Haridwar, Varanasi, and Rishikesh to take a sacred dip in the Ganges. This ritual is believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual merit.

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Puja (Worship): Offerings of flowers, fruits, and sweets are made to the Ganges, seeking her blessings for good fortune and peace. Devotees might also perform puja at home if unable to visit the river.

Daan (Charity): Donating food, clothes, or money to the underprivileged is considered particularly auspicious on this day. This act of charity reflects the importance of compassion and social responsibility within Hinduism.