When Is Ganga Saptami? What Is The Significance Of This Day? Read Details Here

Ganga Saptami is an auspicious day which is observed in honour of Goddess Ganga. Ganga Saptami is also known as Ganga Jayanti or Ganga Pujan. According to Hindu legends, it is believed that Ganga took rebirth on this auspicious day. On this day, 'Deepdaan' that is donating a 'deep' is considered to be very blessed.

On the occasion of Ganga Saptami, there are huge fairs organized near the banks of River Ganga. The devotees on this day recite the 'Ganga Sahasranam Strotram' and 'Gayatri Mantra'.

When is Ganga Saptami?

Ganga Jayanti or Ganga Saptami is observed on the Saptami which is the 7th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of 'Vaishakha or Baisakh'. In the year 2020, Ganga Saptami will be celebrated on April 30 that is on Thursday. Here are some of the important timings that are to be considered on Ganga Saptami for 2020.

Sunrise: April 30, 2020, 5.58 am

Sunset: April 30, 2020 6:50 pm

Madhyahna Kaal Puja Time: April 30, 11:06 AM - April 30, 1:41 pm

Saptami Tithi Begins: April 29, 2020 3:12 pm

Saptami Tithi Ends: April 30, 2020 2:39 pm

On the other hand, in the year 2019, Ganga Saptami was celebrated on May 11, on Saturday. Similarly in the year 2021, Ganga Saptami falls on May 19, Wednesday.

What is the significance of Ganga Saptami?

Religious scriptures Padma Purana, Brahma Purana and Narada Purana have explained the significance of Ganga Saptami. According to Hindu mythological beliefs, Goddess Ganga stepped on Earth on the day of Ganga Dussehra. It is said that Sage Jahnu drank up Ganga's water and when the Gods and King Bhagiratha pleaded to him, he released Ganga on the day on the day of Vaishakha Shukla Paksha Saptami.

Because of this reason, Ganga Saptami marks the rebirth of Goddess Ganga. The day is also referred to as Jahnu Saptami. Goddess Ganga is also called Jahnavi for being the daughter of Rishi Jahnu.

