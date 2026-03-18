When Is Gudi Padwa 2026? Know Shubh Timing, Significance, Rituals And More About Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa is one of the important festivals celebrated by Marathis as it marks the start of the lunisolar new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. The festival is celebrated in and around Maharashtra, Goa and Daman on the first day of Chaitra, the first month of the lunisolar Hindu calendar. This day also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri for North Indians. This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 19.

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Gudi Padwa 2026: Shubh Timing

Padya Tithi Begins - 06:52 AM on March 19, 2026

Padya Tithi Ends - 04:52 AM on March 20, 2026

Gudi Padwa 2026: Significance

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According to Hindu texts, Lord Brahma created the universe on this auspicious day. This festival respects Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and his return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The day is also linked to Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Gudi Padwa 2026: Rituals

This festival is celebrated outside the houses. It is made of a long bamboo stick wrapped with a vibrant silk cloth, filled with neem leaves, mango leaves and a floral garland. At its top, a copper or silver pot is placed, reflecting victory, prosperity and good luck. It is believed Gudi attracts health, wealth and success and keeps evil spirits away.

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The house is decorated with rangoli to welcome the positive and good vibes on this day. Devotees, generally women, perform the ritual. So start your day by waking up early in the morning and taking an oil bath. Wear clean traditional clothes and worship Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Brahma.

(A representative image | Freepik)

On this day, devotees cool puran poli, srikhand puri, katachi amati, batata bhaji, and neem leaves and jaggery.

In Maharashtra, the day is celebrated with folk dances, music and road performances. On this day, families come together to mark the new year as per the Hindu calendar.