Looking For Healthy Tea-Time Snacks? Here Are Some Easy Recipes That Will Transform Your Evening Ritual

Evening tea breaks often spark cravings for crunchy or savoury snacks, but choosing simple recipes can keep things more balanced and healthy. No-oil snacks offer lighter options by highlighting natural flavours and using methods such as steaming, roasting, or grilling. These cooking techniques reduce excess fat while still making the snacks enjoyable. Here are some options for you to try if pursuing a weight loss journey.

Roasted Masala Makhana

Roasted masala makhana makes a crunchy and flavourful snack that fits well into a balanced weight-management routine. Fox nuts are naturally light and provide plant protein and essential minerals.

Besan Vegie Squares

Baked besan vegetable squares create a savoury snack by mixing chickpea flour with simple spices. Baking gives them a firm yet soft texture without using oil. This recipe works well for batch cooking and adds variety to no-oil snack options for a structured evening routine.

Grilled Corn and Paneer Skewers

Grilled corn and paneer skewers blend the mild sweetness of corn with soft paneer cubes to make a balanced snack. Grilling brings out natural flavours without adding oil.

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Cucumber Peanut Stuffed Bites

Cucumber peanut stuffed bites offer a refreshing snack with a nice mix of crunch and nutty flavour. Using fresh, raw ingredients keeps the preparation simple and helps retain natural hydration. This recipe suits quick tea-time setups and supports portion-controlled, healthy snacking.

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