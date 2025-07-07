Discover Ambition Numbers in Numerology And How It Drives Your Inner Goals And Life’s Purpose

Updated 7 July 2025 at 19:01 IST
Your Ambition Number—also known as the Soul Urge Number—reveals your deepest desires, inner motivations, and what truly drives you according to numerology. While your Life Path Number shows the journey you are meant to take, the Ambition Number uncovers why you want to walk that path. It's the fire behind your goals, the whisper of your heart guiding your personal and professional aspirations.
How to find your ambition number
Your Ambition Number is calculated using the vowels in your full birth name. Each vowel corresponds to a number(see chart below).
|Vowel
|Assigned Number
|A
|1
|E
|5
|I
|9
|O
|6
|U
|3
Add those numbers together and reduce them to a single digit or Master Number (11, 22, 33) to find your result. For instance, someone named Ria Sharma would only add the numbers from the vowels I, A, and A.
What Your Ambition Number Means
Each number holds unique energy:
Understanding your Ambition Number can provide clarity about your true calling—aligning you with goals that feel authentic and fulfilling.
Published 7 July 2025 at 19:01 IST