When Is Hajj 2025? Know Date Of Muslims' Pilgrimage To The Kabba In Mecca

Hajj Pilgrimage Date: It is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy cities of Muslims - Mecca and Saudi Arabia. It is said to be a mandatory duty for capable (financially and physically) Muslims that they must perform at least once in their lifetime. It is one of the five pillars of Islam that is made to the Kaaba, the house of Allah. As noted in Sahih Bukhari, “Whoever performs Hajj and does not commit any obscenity or transgression will come back as free from sins as the day his mother bore him.” This year, the pilgrimage will begin on June 4 and will continue till June 9.

When is the Hajj pilgrimage?

The date of the pilgrimage is decided by the Islamic lunar calendar and will begin on June 4 after Eid al-Adha (also known as Bakrid) is sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Eid al Adha, which falls on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj, will fall on June 5 and will be celebrated for 3 days. However, in India, the festival will be celebrated on June 7, Saturday.

The Hajj is carried out by Muslims to cleanse their souls of sins, and the rites of pilgrimage are performed over 5-6 days, extending from the 8th to the 12th or 13th of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Hajj 2025: Guidelines to follow

Devotees setting off for Hajj need to keep a few things in mind before their holy trip to Saudi Arabia. Men are supposed to wear two white, seamless pieces of cloth, while women wear ordinary clothes, avoiding perfume and cover their self from head to toe.

